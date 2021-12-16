The Fratelli tutti Foundation is born: art and education in dialogue with cultures and religions

With a chirograph, the Pope established within the Fabbrica di San Pietro the body that will be chaired by Cardinal Mauro Gambetti. Among the aims, investing in cultural and spiritual growth through events, experiences, paths and spiritual exercises, in order to promote the principles of Francis’ encyclical.

Salvatore Cernuzio – Vatican City

Support and plan paths of art and faith; investing in cultural and spiritual formation through events, paths and spiritual exercises; promote dialogue with cultures and other religions on the themes of the Pope’s latest encyclicals, to build a “social alliance”. These are the aims of the new “Fratelli tutti” Foundation established by Pope Francis with a chirograph signed on December 8, 2021.

The president is Cardinal Gambetti











The new body “of religion and worship” – as the Pope points out – was born within the Fabbrica di San Pietro, whose mission it wants to support, and thanks to the collaboration of some faithful. It will have a president and a general secretary. The Pontiff placed Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, vicar of the Vatican City and president of the Fabbrica di San Pietro, at the head of the body, from whom the proposal started. The cardinal had already announced in recent months the future birth of the Foundation, centered on three key words “to build the future together”: dialogue, encounter and sharing. That is the principles enunciated by the Pope’s encyclical, published on 3 October 2020.

The Pope’s satisfaction

“I learned with satisfaction that the Fabbrica di San Pietro together with some faithful wish to unite to establish a foundation of religion and worship intended to collaborate in the dissemination of the principles set out in my recent encyclical All brothers to arouse initiatives related to spirituality, art, education and dialogue with the world around St. Peter’s Basilica and the embrace of its colonnade ”, writes the Pope in his unsecured report. And he explains that the body will be governed by canonical laws, “in particular by the special rules that regulate the Bodies of the Holy See, by the civil ones in force in the Vatican City State and by the annexed Statute that I simultaneously approve”.















A detail of St. Peter’s Basilica

Initiatives of art, training and spirituality











It is precisely in this Statute, in article 3, that the aims of the Foundation are stated: “Aims of solidarity, training, dissemination of art, especially sacred art”, we read; together with these, also the promotion of synodality, the culture of fraternity and dialogue. To this end, the newly founded Foundation promotes “holistic training”, attentive to the spiritual and cultural level, to the community dimension and to the commitment of service in the world. It will also help tourists passing through the Vatican Basilica and the spaces made available by the Fabbrica di San Pietro to live the experience of pilgrims through spiritual, cultural and artistic paths. To this end, paths, events and experiences will be organized, always aimed – says a press release – to “foster fraternity and social friendship between Churches, different religions and between believers and non-believers”.

Culture of peace and fraternal humanism

Among the aims of the “Fratelli tutti” Foundation is also the promotion of the “culture of peace” in the various spheres of life, from the personal dimension to the social and political one, as well as the organization of “new meetings” fueled “by social dialogue, from the sense of social forgiveness, from the purification of memory, from the promotion of restorative justice as an alternative to social revenge “. There are also numerous initiatives planned, aimed at encouraging “the development of fraternal humanism”, through the promotion of the principles of freedom, equality and fraternity, conditions for building a “universal love” that recognizes and protects the dignity of people. In the same vein, projects for the care of creation, for the protection of the environmental resources of international solidarity will be encouraged.

Building bridges

In light of the principles of the Church’s social doctrine, the institution will finally promote responsible entrepreneurship, social investments, forms of human and sustainable work, then integral ecology, sustainable development, ecological transition, health and scientific and technological research. And by virtue of the Pope’s mandate, crystallized in the “All brothers”, or rather that of “building bridges”, we also want to support “responsible communication”, characterized by truthful sources, credibility and reliability.

A Vatican press release also underlines that the Foundation “takes charge, in the symbolic embrace of the colonnade of St. Peter’s Basilica, of the weakest people, the stranger and the foreigner, the different and the marginalized and the cultural and social frontiers to reread the sufferings of the world and offer solutions in the light of the Gospel and the papal Magisterium “. The Foundation’s guiding bodies are: the General Council composed of the members of the Vatican Dicasteries to whom the themes of the Foundation’s mission pertain and the Sustainability Committee in which the benefactors of the Foundation are represented.