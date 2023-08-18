Entertainment

The freak accident at Lana Del Rey’s last concert has everyone shocked

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner14 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

concerts are one of the events most anticipated For anyone who is passionate about the artist they are about to see. some singers or groups get arouse so much interestso that the people attending his shows do not hesitate to crowd as much as possible take a closer look at your idol, This, unfortunately, can lead to quite serious conflicts, as happened at Travis Scott’s last concert in Rome, where an attendee decided to use a pepper spray along with everyone around him. have to do now king’s wool who went viral after what happened at his concert in Mexico one of the strangest incidents Never seen in any musical show.

Hundreds of people were present in the area closest to the stage they fell into a strange domino effect, And the pictures that were recorded of the incident have attracted a lot of attention in the past hours. In this particular video you can’t see what is causing this drop, but it likely is one of the security fences gave way Due to the weight, and because of this, the people in the crowd to see the singer started falling one by one, push those people back.

This video also shows the consequences of what happened: although most of them joined immediately, there were some who fell got hurt, either because of the position in which they fell or because of the weight that brought them down and rested on them. This concert was held Foro Sol in Mexico City, with an enormous capacity, so it is possible that caring for the wounded was a complex task. hope most of them can keep enjoying the great show What did Lana Del Rey say?

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner14 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

“I’m Excited”, Kendall Jenner on Attainable Being pregnant

June 23, 2023

Alexandra Daddario poses in lingerie in front of the mirror and unleashes reactions

April 7, 2023

Celebrities show how to wear cork sandals in summer 2023

4 days ago

Spotify rating in Ecuador: prime 10 most listened to songs of the day

July 13, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button