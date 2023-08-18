The freak accident at Lana Del Rey’s last concert has everyone shocked

concerts are one of the events most anticipated For anyone who is passionate about the artist they are about to see. some singers or groups get arouse so much interestso that the people attending his shows do not hesitate to crowd as much as possible take a closer look at your idol, This, unfortunately, can lead to quite serious conflicts, as happened at Travis Scott’s last concert in Rome, where an attendee decided to use a pepper spray along with everyone around him. have to do now king’s wool who went viral after what happened at his concert in Mexico one of the strangest incidents Never seen in any musical show.

Hundreds of people were present in the area closest to the stage they fell into a strange domino effect, And the pictures that were recorded of the incident have attracted a lot of attention in the past hours. In this particular video you can’t see what is causing this drop, but it likely is one of the security fences gave way Due to the weight, and because of this, the people in the crowd to see the singer started falling one by one, push those people back.

This video also shows the consequences of what happened: although most of them joined immediately, there were some who fell got hurt, either because of the position in which they fell or because of the weight that brought them down and rested on them. This concert was held Foro Sol in Mexico City, with an enormous capacity, so it is possible that caring for the wounded was a complex task. hope most of them can keep enjoying the great show What did Lana Del Rey say?