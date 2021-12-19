The Frecciarossa now reaches Paris: tickets at 29 euros for the first months

The first train Red Arrow from Paris to Milan of Trenitalia was sold out. As well as the one that started from the Lombard capital towards the ville lumiere. And many trains during the holidays will also be sold out, with reservations reaching until June. “We have already made revenues of 1.5 million euros”, says the CEO of Trenitalia, Luigi Corradi, the first to get off at Milano Centrale yesterday.

Full train. And not just Italians. On the contrary. Fifty percent of the passengers were French. Many have used the Freccia to go down to Lyon. An internal link, as with Chambery and Modane. Effect also of the introductory price for the first months of 29 euros. And not even the squeeze on the tampons stopped the reservations.

“This is the first Frecciarossa that goes from Italy to Europe – he says Corradi – for us an important test to see how much this type of service can have an important feedback. We have already started with the routes in Spain, but if the French test goes well, we would like to open other connections. With Marseille, for example, and then between Milan and Munich or Frankfurt. And then in Spain we think of a Madrid-Valencia “.

The idea is to create a kind of European subway with intermediate stops. “The Frecciarossa is suitable, because it is a vehicle that can already travel today in seven other European countries. And today’s is the crowning achievement of a strategy we have been working on for some time, since we thought about the new trains”.

The purchase of others is expected 14 trains after 50 for Italy and 20 for the Spanish market. Five, for example, are those in service between Milano Centrale and Gare de Lyon in Paris to allow you to make two outings and two returns every day. The train today takes less than seven hours between Paris and Milan, in the future, when the Turin-Lyon line is completed in 2031, the journey could be less than five hours, even reaching four and a half hours depending on the stops. .

On the Italian front, with the winter timetable, the No Stop Arrows between Milan and Rome and Turin and Rome. “With the pandemic we tried to provide a different service, it did not focus on speed but on more stops in order to collect as many passengers as possible – underlines Corradi – now we want to return to speed as well, bringing convoys back to three hours between Milan and Rome and to four hours between Turin and Rome “.