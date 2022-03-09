The free Cinema and Health cycle begins in the Pasaje Dardo Rocha

The film that will start this cycle is “The Theory of Everything”, directed by James Marsh. As reported, before the start of the film, Micaela Fragasso will give an account of her experience as the mother of a patient with these types of conditions. Those who wish to participate in the talk and screening must reserve their place by registering for free on this form.

movie-cycle-cinema-passage-la-plata.jpeg The Municipality of La Plata, within the framework of the awareness campaign on rare diseases, begins a film cycle that begins today.

What is the film that will start the film cycle in the Pasaje Dardo Rocha about?

This film was released in 2014, was directed by James Marsh, and has a cast made up of: Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Charlie Cox, David Thewlis, Emily Watson, Simon McBurney, Charlotte Hope, Adam Godley, Harry Lloyd, Maxine Peake , Zac Rashid, Hugh O’Brien, George Hewer.

It is an autobiographical production and narrates the relationship between the famous astrophysicist Stephen Hawking and his first wife, Jane, since they both met as students at Cambridge University in the early 1960s. and throughout 25 years, especially in their fight together against the degenerative disease that prostrated the famous scientist in a wheelchair.

It shows Stephen Hawking at the age of 21, when he was a brilliant student and is diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), a motor neuron disease that will leave him with very limited ability to move and speak, as well as a life expectancy of two years.