The free decoder for the elderly can be requested from 20 February. Attention, you risk the package

Within the maxi-amendment presented during the course of the year in December, the TV bonus was refinanced with 68 million euros. Among the novelties there is also the possibility for the elderly to have a DVB-T2 decoder delivered to their home for free, with a system that will be managed by Poste Italiane. How will it all work out?

The goal is to be ready for March 8, so with the decoders delivered to the homes of the elderly before that date, the day when problems could start without an updated decoder.

At the moment the modalities for the request are not yet clear, whether it will be a website or a telephone call center, but we know that the decoders will be sent home at no cost.

The real question however is what decoder a person will receive. Here the situation is more delicate, because the Ministry has decided that it will contact all producers who have sold at least one decoder with a price below 30 euros through the bonus and will ask each producer if they would like to participate. At that point the Italian Post Office will order a quantity of decoders to satisfy the weekly orders and will ship these decoders. Well it’s free, but this nevertheless poses a problem: no one knows what decoder is getting to them, and there are also various risks.

The Ministry has in fact released the list of decoders sold, and as there are models that have also sold 55,000 pieces, there are also others that have sold a dozen decoders.

This means that, by placing orders in equal measure, the same pieces will be ordered from each manufacturer, therefore for each Telesystem bought by Poste Italiane there will also be an Each Italy (if it adheres). A distribution of decoders by market share would have been much more correct, and perhaps even safer for the consumer: with the method chosen, some unscrupulous producers could also choose to put Chinese decoders that do not deserve them for 29.99 euros. The only brake on the distribution of “garbage” decoders is the request to have only decoders which, if equipped with PVR, have paid the fee to SIAE: this will remove many “chinoiserie” from the group that do not pay the much disputed contribution.

However, we remind you that this free decoder can only be requested by those who have not yet benefited from it and by the elderly with a pension that does not exceed 20,000 euros per year. It is also not mandatory to have it sent home: a senior can also go to a store and use the same incentive to buy the decoder he prefers. Indeed, in this case, adding 5 euros, it could also take a decoder of quality and with superior functions to the one that would arrive “by surprise” from the Italian Post Office. The “free” is not always convenient.