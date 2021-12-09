the free game of December 16, 2021 is a Christmas surprise – Nerd4.life

After making today’s free PC titles available, Epic Games Store has not announced, as usual, the next one free game which will be available for download next week, signaling its arrival as a “game.” mysterious“, complete with a Christmas gift-style package as a preview.

We will discover the next free game from Epic Games Store only on December 16, 2021 itself, according to the countdown present at the moment on the dedicated page of the Store.

Epic games Store, the mysterious package appeared today

This organization, with the Christmas package hiding the identity of the new game, recalls the same initiative that was organized for Christmas last year, giving consistency to the rumors that recently emerged about the series of gifts planned for this period.

In fact, we have seen how DeaLabs has anticipated the possible arrival of 15 free games for Christmas from the Epic Games Store and this takes on a certain consistency now that the new game appears as a mysterious Christmas gift. According to today’s preview, the first of the free Christmas 2021 games on the Epic Games Store should be Shenmue 3, and it would be a particularly appreciated gift.

After having long been an unattainable wish for the many passionate players, considering that Sega had closed the series with the second chapter after the enormous expenses incurred for their development, Shenmue 3 suddenly returned to being a realistic perspective when Yu Suzuki decided to resort to crowdfunding to bring the project to life, with the support of Sony for publishing on PS4. The result is precisely what one might expect: a direct continuation of the story that was interrupted twenty years ago on Dreamcast.

Pending confirmation, for the moment we refer you to the free games of December 9, 2021 on the Epic Games Store, available from today at this address: it is Godfall Challenger Edition and Prison Architect.