the free games for Xbox Series X | S and One announced – Nerd4.life

THE Games with Gold February 2022, or i free games for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One for Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, they were announced by Microsoft via the Xbox Wire pages. Next month you can download Aerieal_Knight’s Never Yel, Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse, Hydrophobia and Band of Bugs for free.

Below is the complete list of Games With Gold in February 2022 and the dates on which they will be available for subscribers to the service:

Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse is the new chapter of the famous series of graphic adventures with an “archaeological” setting by Revolution Software, here is our review. Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield (here our review) is instead a 3D side scrolling game, similar to a classic endless runner. The interesting and dynamic storyline will not give players a moment’s respite.

Hydrophobia is the water-based action-puzzle of Dark Energy Digital where in the role of Kate we will have to defeat terrorists who have taken control of the floating city where she lives. In the end Band of Bugs is a turn-based tactical video game developed by NinjaBee in which we will command an army of insects. The game includes a level editor, leaderboards, Xbox Live Vision camera support, and multiplayer gameplay