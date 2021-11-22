Tech

the free games of December 2021 officially unveiled – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee18 mins ago
0 10 1 minute read

The line-up of free games from December 2021 from Amazon Prime Gaming has finally been unveiled and is truly intriguing. Starting October 1, subscribers to the service will be able to download nine free games, including Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit, Frostpunk, Football Manager 2021 and Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack.

Among the novelties of December stand out without a doubt Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered (here our review), a polished version of the illegal racing game released in 2010, undoubtedly one of the most popular of the series. Football lovers, on the other hand, will be able to become coaches in last year’s edition of Football Manager (our review here), while lovers of Monkey Island and Telltale works will be able to relive the misadventures of Guybrush Threepwood in the Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack (here our review), which, as you can guess from the name, includes all the episodes of the series.

Amazon Prime Gaming, December 2021 free games for subscribers.

Amazon Prime Gaming, December 2021 free games for subscribers.

Here is the complete list of Amazon Prime Gaming free games for December 2021:

  • Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered
  • Frostpunk
  • Journey to the Savage Planet
  • Football Manager 2021
  • Morkredd
  • Spellcaster University
  • Youtubers Life
  • Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse
  • Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack

There is also a series of exclusive bonus content, as exclusive skins, for Apex Legends, Battlefield 2042, Genshin Impact, Warframe, Roblox, Rainbow Six Siege, Paladins and New World.

What do you think of the free games of Amazon Prime Gaming of December 2021? Is there anything in particular that tempts you? Let us know in the comments.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee18 mins ago
0 10 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

CERESOLE REALE – With the Ferrari Sf90 Stradale to Colle del Nivolet

3 weeks ago

monstrous graphics on PC with the mod for the Ray Tracing ingame and in the Photos

1 week ago

MTB Mag – | Fillmore valve: more air, less problems

3 weeks ago

up to 200 euros discount on many smartphones

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button