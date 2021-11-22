the free games of December 2021 officially unveiled – Nerd4.life

The line-up of free games from December 2021 from Amazon Prime Gaming has finally been unveiled and is truly intriguing. Starting October 1, subscribers to the service will be able to download nine free games, including Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit, Frostpunk, Football Manager 2021 and Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack.

Among the novelties of December stand out without a doubt Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered (here our review), a polished version of the illegal racing game released in 2010, undoubtedly one of the most popular of the series. Football lovers, on the other hand, will be able to become coaches in last year’s edition of Football Manager (our review here), while lovers of Monkey Island and Telltale works will be able to relive the misadventures of Guybrush Threepwood in the Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack (here our review), which, as you can guess from the name, includes all the episodes of the series.

Here is the complete list of Amazon Prime Gaming free games for December 2021:

Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered

Frostpunk

Journey to the Savage Planet

Football Manager 2021

Morkredd

Spellcaster University

Youtubers Life

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse

Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack

There is also a series of exclusive bonus content, as exclusive skins, for Apex Legends, Battlefield 2042, Genshin Impact, Warframe, Roblox, Rainbow Six Siege, Paladins and New World.

