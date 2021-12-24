the free games of December 24 and 25 revealed in advance? – Multiplayer.it

What will the free games from the Epic Games Store of the 24 and 25 December? A new leak may have revealed in advance the next two free titles offered by Epic Games, which apparently will be Pathfinder: Kingmaker and Prey.

The tip this time comes from Dualshockers, which states that the free game on December 24 will be Pathfinder: Kingmaker (here our review), the RPG with isometric view of Owlcat, while on Christmas day it will be the turn of Prey (here ours review), the acclaimed work of Arkane Studios released in 2017.

Prey could be the free game of the Epic Games Store on December 25th

As you probably know until December 30th, the Epic Games Store will be giving away a game at 5pm every day. Virtually all the free titles so far have been revealed in advance by leaks.

However, it is always good to take similar indiscretions with gloves and pliers, especially considering that this time the tip did not come from the usual billbil-kun, the leaker who had anticipated most of the past games. So we are waiting for official news from Epic Games.

In the meantime, until 17:00 tomorrow, the free game of December 23 of the Epic Games Store, or Vampyr, is available.