The free games you can play today, to enjoy Epiphany

January 6 is proverbially the day that takes away all the holidays but, at least for today – or more, for those who will have a long weekend – we have the opportunity to relax a little more in the company of our favorite video games.

If you are among those who have this plan for today, but do not currently have a budget to allocate to the purchase of new video games, let’s see what are the free games that you can have exactly now, on the different platforms.

If you are looking for a list of free-to-play, you can find it in this other dedicated article. To find your way around the different clients that offer free games, however, the reference page is this.

Here we see, finally, games temporarily free, but that you can redeem and keep with you without time limit. We also include those offered by subscription services, to signal their availability to all those who have already paid for the subscription.

Epic Games Store (PC)

On the Epic Games Store it has been available since last December 30th Tomb Raider reboot trilogy, which you can redeem for free until January 6th. Exactly: you have until 5pm today to redeem these games, which at 5 pm will be replaced by Gods Will Fall.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (2018)

Once you’ve redeemed the trilogy, the three games will appear in your library as if you had purchased them, so you won’t have a time limit to play them.

You can proceed to redeem them directly at the links below:

Starting from 17.00 todayinstead, you can download Gods Will Fall, action adventure signed by Deep Silver in which you will face epic battles face to face with the gods.

PlayStation Store (PS4, PS5)

Right now, PlayStation Store offers you the opportunity to have a small game dedicated to the owners of PlayStation VR – which will remain available free of charge until January 13.

The game in question is Pirate Flight, in which as the title suggests you will find yourself fluttering in the role of a pirate, but of the skies. You can redeem the game for free directly at the link below:

Games With Gold (Xbox)

If you have an active subscription to Xbox Live Gold, The new free games included in your subscription have been introduced since January 1st – so you don’t have to spend a single dollar to get something new to play.

In this case, from 1 to 15 January you can get:

NeuroVoider , RPG shooter with roguelike elements;

, RPG shooter with roguelike elements; Radiant Silvergun, a shoot’em up with a lot of … sword!

Amazon Prime Gaming (PC)

If you have a subscription to Amazon Prime – the same one you use for Prime Video or Prime shipments to the retailer – you can redeem the games offered for free which are included in the amount. The following games have just been launched, which you can already download as part of the Prime membership you already have:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Total War: Warhammer

World War Z: Aftermath

Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship

Abandon Ship

Paper Beast – Folded Edition

In Other Waters

Two Point Hospital

You can view and redeem the games on this page.

PlayStation Plus (PS4, PS5)

If you are a PlayStation Plus subscriber, the new games for January have been launched these days. Simply log into the PlayStation Store, then, to download without further disbursements:

Deep Rock Galactic (PS4, PS5)

(PS4, PS5) Persona 5 Strikers (PS4)

(PS4) DiRT 5 (PS4, PS5)

Have fun and good game for this January 6th!