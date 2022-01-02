The free games you can play today, to start 2022

January 1st is a relaxing time in which to take some time with loved ones to start the year. But it is also the moment when, before returning to the routine of that big thirty-day Monday that is January, you can peacefully play some new video game.

If you are among these but do not currently have a budget to allocate to the purchase of new video games, let’s see what the free games that you can have exactly now, on the different platforms.

If you are looking for a list of free-to-play, you can find it in this other dedicated article. To find your way around the different clients that offer free games, however, the reference page is this.

Here we see, finally, games temporarily free, but that you can redeem and keep with you without time limit.

Epic Games Store (PC)

On the Epic Games Store is available from December 30th Tomb Raider reboot trilogy, which you can redeem for free until January 6th next. Once redeemed, the three games will appear in your library as if you had purchased them, so you won’t have a time limit to play them.

We are talking specifically about:

tomb Raider (2013)

(2013) Rise of the Tomb Raider (2015)

(2015) Shadow of the Tomb Raider (2018)

You can proceed to redeem them directly at the links below:

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (2018)

PlayStation Store (PS4, PS5)

Right now, PlayStation Store offers you the opportunity to have completely free, without any subscription, a small game dedicated to the owners of PlayStation VR – which will remain available without disbursement until January 13.

We are talking about the title Pirate Flight, in which, as the title suggests, you will find yourself fluttering in the role of a pirate, because simply sailing the seas is no longer fashionable. You can redeem the game for free directly at the link below:

Games With Gold (Xbox)

If you have an active subscription to Xbox Live Gold, The new free games included in your subscription have been introduced since January 1st – so you don’t have to spend a single dollar to get something new to play.

In this case, from 1 to 15 January you can get:

NeuroVoider , RPG shooter with roguelike elements;

, RPG shooter with roguelike elements; Radiant Silvergun, a shoot’em up with a lot of … sword!

Amazon Prime Gaming (PC)

If you have a subscription to Amazon Prime – the same one you use for Prime Video or Prime shipments to the retailer – you can redeem the games offered for free which are included in the amount. Until January 3rd you can then redeem and make yours:

Journey to the Savage Planet

Morkredd

Frostpunk

Spellcaster University

Youtubers Life

Stubbs The Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse

Tales of Monkey Island

You can see and redeem the games on this page, while from January 4th they should be replaced by these.

Have fun and good game for this January 1st!