the free guide of Notaries

Renovation bonuses, eco-bonuses, seismabonus, 110% super bonuses, facade bonuses … there are practically all the tax concessions provided for the redevelopment of real estate assets, within the new guide “Real estate and tax bonuses 2022” made available by Notary.

Real estate and tax bonuses 2022: the notarial guide

The new guide made available free of charge by Notaries takes stock of all tax bonuses for properties with the time horizons updated following the changes introduced by Law no. 234/2021 (Budget Law 2022), without neglecting to illustrate the criteria for the accumulation of bonuses, the discount on the invoice, the transfer of credit, the difference between fully operational bonuses, enhanced bonuses and super-bonuses (110%) and with regard to the latter, between so-called “driving” bonuses and “towed” bonuses, and so on.

A real Vademecum that offers a first orientation that cannot however ignore the involvement of the technical professionals of the sector to evaluate the possibility, in the specific case, to benefit from the various tax breaks.

The structure of the guide

The Notarial Guide has the following paragraphs:

Instructions for Use

building bonus

ecobonus

sismabonus

the beneficiaries of the bonuses

the superbonus – rates and deadlines

the superbonus – objective sphere

the operating procedures

the face bonus

the “purchases” bonuses

the discount on the invoice or the transfer of the tax credit

the “other” bonuses

urban regularity

The “instructions for use” provide a key to the vademecum divided into technical sheets referring to the most important bonuses:

Building Bonus;

EcoBonus;

SismaBonus;

Facades Bonus;

Purchase bonus;

Superbonus;

in turn divided into 4 columns indicating:

in the first column, the types of interventions included in the Bonus;

in the second column, the regulation in full operation (without time limit) and any temporary variants;

in the third column, the “strengthened” discipline (with the higher rates and the higher eligible spending ceilings), usually of a temporary nature;

in the fourth column, the Superbonus discipline (i.e. the most favored discipline introduced in 2020 but not of general scope, but limited only to certain interventions and only in favor of specific categories of taxpayers).

Superbonus 110%: rates and deadlines

The section of the guide relating to the rates and deadlines relating to the 110% super bonus is interesting, even if it does not seem to definitively clarify the age-old question linked to the bonus deadlines with specific reference to demolition and reconstruction interventions. In fact, the guide divides the deadlines into:

Speaking of the deadlines to 2025 (with a 110% rate decalage by 2023, 70% in 2024 and 65% in 2025), the guide clarifies that this deadline applies to the interventions carried out:

from condominiums;

by natural persons, outside the exercise of business, art or profession, with regard to buildings consisting of two to four distinctly stacked real estate units, even if owned by a single owner or co-owned by several natural persons (so-called mini-condominiums);

by ONLUS, by voluntary organizations (registered in the register pursuant to art. 6 law 266/1991), by social promotion associations (registered in the national register and in the regional registers pursuant to art. 7 of law 383/2000).

After having remembered the subjects who access this deadline, the guide includes the interventions carried out:

by individuals on individual real estate units within the same condominium or building;

on buildings subject to demolition and reconstruction pursuant to art. 3, c. 1, lett. d), Presidential Decree 6 June 2001, n. 380 (Consolidated Law on construction).

It is not yet clear whether the 2025 deadline is valid for all demolition and reconstruction interventions or only for those carried out by one of the 3 beneficiaries indicated (condominiums, multi-family buildings, non-profit organizations, …).

Superbonus 110%: objective scope

The “objective scope” section provides information on:

the properties affected by the superbonus and the exclusions that it provides definitions and indications on: objective scope single-family building functionally independent unit condition for the deduction exclusions from the superbonus

particular cases included in the superbonus in which information is provided on: existing buildings buildings without energy performance certification change of intended use in residential units in a state of decay (so-called collabating units) driving intervention on relevance spending limit based on the number of units

condominiums and common areas which contain information on: Mini-condominiums (admitted to the Super-Bonus) Condominium with non-residential units The appurtenances of the condominiums Condominiums with units under construction



Superbonus 110%: the collaborating units

It is worth spending a few words on the possibility of using the 110% superbonus on units in a degraded state known as collabenti units. Notaries confirm the possibility of using the 110% bonus also on these units as they are already existing buildings and therefore can be facilitated (unlike what happens with category F / 3 – properties under construction). The condition for benefiting from the 110% super bonus is that at the end of the works the property falls into one of the cadastral categories admitted to the benefit (residential properties other than A / 1, A / 8 and A / 9 and related appurtenances).

It should also be remembered that to access the eco part of the superbonus (superecobonus) it is necessary to have a pre-existing heating system, even if not functioning, which meets the technical characteristics required by current legislation.

The guide also confirms the possibility that the units stacked in F / 2, before the superbonus interventions, can be divided into several real estate units provisionally stacked in category F / 4 intended for housing (Agenzia delle Entrate, response to ruling no. 241 of April 13, 2021).

Condominiums with units under construction

The guide also clarifies how to behave in front of a condominium building with the presence of real estate units stacked in category F / 3 (under construction). The presence of these units does not preclude the condominium from accessing the superbonus if the remaining real estate units are completed and regularly stacked and have a residential nature, provided that it is respected for the thermal insulation interventions of the opaque vertical, horizontal and inclined surfaces of interest. the envelope, the incidence greater than 25% of the gross dispersing surface of the existing building, without considering the units under construction.

The real estate units stacked in category F / 3 “Buildings under construction”: