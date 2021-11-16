Tech

the free multiplayer Beta lands on PC and Xbox!

Kim Lee
As announced by the leaks on the arrival of Halo Infinite multiplayer, during the Xbox Anniversary Celebration the official start of the Beta of the free-to-play multiplayer sector for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S was confirmed.

The early launch of the Halo Infinite free-to-play multiplayer thus involves all shooter fans who wish to immerse themselves in the online experience of the next, highly anticipated chapter of the saga of Master Chief.

The Beta testing version of Halo Infinite multiplayer includes the entire package of online maps, modality, functions and contents related to Season 1 of the blockbuster FPS, complete with a Battle Pass and progress to be automatically transferred to the final version which, barring further surprises, will be available coinciding with the release of the main campaign, which we remember to be scheduled forDecember 8 on Windows 10 and 11 PCs, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and, of course, “free” for all Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Always during theXbox Anniversary Celebration, the house of Redmond has confirmed the arrival of backward compatibility in over 70 Xbox games (both the first console and the Xbox 360), with optimizations that include the increase in the original resolution and the framerate through the FPS Boost system.

