the free rival of FIFA is shown in the first gameplay video with Ronaldo

As promised by the development team a few weeks ago, tonight the very first was broadcast live on the official UFL YouTube channel. gameplay movie of the football title that has attracted the attention of all fans due to a series of claims and promises.

The video has finally allowed us to see the game in action and to appreciate above all its potential from a graphic point of view, since the technical sector of UFL seems to be one of the main strengths of the production thanks also to the help ofUnreal Engine. The team has shown the attention with which it is reproducing movements and facial animations with long sessions of motion capture, in order to offer players the most realistic experience possible.

The video talked about the concept of fair to play, which should offer fair play on both sides and allow players to strengthen their clubs simply by continuing to compete. Strikerz Inc he also assured that there will be no wipe: this means that over time the statistics or progress will never be reset, not even at the beginning of the next championship. Then came the confirmation of some of the teams that will be present in the game thanks to official agreements and, among these, we find the Monaco Football Club. A brief parenthesis was dedicated to the Ambassadors, or professional players who have agreed to lend their faces to advertise the game. Among these we find Cristiano Ronaldo, Zinchenko, Lukaku, Firmino And De Bruyne.

At the moment, the details on the possible launch window are not known and, according to the development team, the game is in the final stages of development and should make its debut on all major platforms and therefore we expect its release on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, without excluding its arrival on Nintendo Switch with a technically weakened version. to cope with the less performing hardware of the hybrid console. Furthermore, for the uninitiated, the game will be distributed for free thanks to the model free to play.

