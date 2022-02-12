The Freedom Convoy could become a problem

The protest against coronavirus restrictions known as “Freedom Convoy”, which began among Canadian truckers in Ottawa, has gradually spread elsewhere and has reached the United States, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. How it has evolved is raising a lot of concern: although numerically rather limited, it is beginning to create logistical problems and various difficulties for the authorities and the police. If its expansion continues, as it seems these days, stopping it may not be easy.

– Read also: Protests by Canadian truckers are spreading

According to their Facebook page, the protest of Canadian truckers was born on January 15, with the insertion, by the Canadian government, of the vaccination obligation for transporters entering Canada arriving from the United States: according to the small group of truckers from the province of Alberta who had organized it, the government had “crossed the line.” The protest had then progressively expanded to include, in fact, all the restrictions in force for the containment of infections, including lockdowns, limits to gatherings and masks.

In a short time the center of the protest had become Ottawa, the capital of Canada, where hundreds of truck drivers blocked traffic by parking their vehicles in the middle of the street and honking their horns for hours. The protest, in which far-right sympathizers also appeared, then had an enormous online diffusion, between Facebook and Telegram groups, millions of dollars raised in petitions and the open support of very popular public figures, including the former US President Donald Trump, businessman Elon Musk and, in Europe, far-right politician Marine Le Pen.

The reason why these protests are being talked about more and more, however, is mostly about their expansion far beyond the borders of Ottawa.

First of all in the United States, whose truckers were in party involved in the same Ottawa protests: one of the organizers told al New York Times that protests similar to the Canadian one would have been planned “from California to Washington”, and these days we are talking about the most imminent one, which seems to be scheduled for this weekend in Los Angeles, where, among other things, there will be the Super Bowl , the final anticipation of the American football championship. It seems that the protest will then move east, perhaps towards Washington.

The protest also reached Australia, where with the so-called “convoy to CanberraArrived in the city trucks, trailers, RVs and cars, such as a Ottawa. But also there New Zealand and Europe. Second Politic there are plans to organize protests in numerous countries: for now the Freedom Convoy was organized a Helsinki, Finland, Paris and Brussels, where among other things in recent months there have already been violent and participatory protests against the restrictions.

To try to contain the protest, the various governments have taken different measures. In Ottawa, on February 6, Mayor Jim Watson had declared a state of emergency, saying that the situation was “completely out of control” and that the police were unable to contain the protests, also because they were outnumbered by the demonstrators: with the state emergency, the mayor had been able to ask for reinforcements at the provincial and federal levels, and another 1,800 policemen had arrived in the city. About twenty arrests and over a thousand fines followed. The province of Ontario also declared a state of emergency on Friday, which could provide additional means against protesting truck drivers (who could, for example, have their license revoked).

In New Zealand, on Thursday, police arrested more than 120 people who had occupied the Parliament area in Wellington, the country’s capital for three days, openly inspired by the demonstrations of truck drivers in Ottawa.

Preventive measures were instead taken in Paris and elsewhere: the protest was directly banned. The unspecified number of truckers and motorists who would have had to block the city with their vehicles will not be able to enter the center, and those who violate the rules risk suspension of their driving license for up to three years, a fine of 4,500 euros and up to two years in prison. Despite this, several protesters announced over the weekend that they might try to protest anyway. Protests were also banned in advance in Brussels and Toronto, Canada.

– Read also: A protest against coronavirus restrictions inspired by that of Canadian truckers was banned in Paris

The adoption of preventive measures by some governments makes it clear how much the possible developments of the Freedom Convoy are feared and viewed with some concern. In Ottawa, from which it all started, various hypotheses have also been made about how things could evolve: from the most rosy, that is, that the Freedom Convoy is extinguished by itself, to the most pessimistic, that is, that the army is put in the middle to repress it. These fears have several reasons.

The first concerns the possibility that the Freedom Convoy will continue to expand, perhaps transforming itself into a global movement, as claimed by some observers. The way in which the protest was born and evolved makes this hypothesis at least plausible: although it was born in a very specific context, the protest ended up becoming all-encompassing, against all the restrictions against the coronavirus, and has also taken hold in distant and completely different places, against rules that, in fact, are still in force almost everywhere (and, in the case of vaccines, they will also be in the future).

The second reason has to do with the fact that, although small in number, the Freedom Convoy can still have a very significant impact on the economy of various countries and on the normal performance of daily activities.

At the Freedom Convoy, at least for now, a few thousand people participated: in the protests for the death of George Floyd, to make a known and recent comparison, between 15 and 26 million people participated (in the United States alone). The Freedom Convoy, however, has already managed to create major logistical problems: in these hours we are talking a lot about the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge, the bridge that connects Detroit, Michigan, to Windsor, Ontario (Canada). The bridge, usually busy, allows almost a third of the trade between the United States and Canada, and every day many trucks pass through it, with loads worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, which in turn allow various industries, especially automotive, to proceed. with their own activities.

The bridge has been partially blocked by demonstrators for days, and companies such as Ford, Toyota, Honda and General Motors have already had to suspend their operations in some plants or cut them down, in the absence of the necessary supplies to proceed at full speed. On Friday night, Ontario Supreme Court Justice Geoffrey Morawetz signed an order requiring truck drivers gathered on the bridge to leave. About ten hours after the provision came into force, however, there are still about a hundred truckers on the Ambassador Bridge.

The blockade was added to other disruptions that had occurred in the supply chain during the pandemic: if the Freedom Convoy evolves like this elsewhere, the consequences would be significant. These days, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the protest a threat to the Canadian economy.

One final reason why the Freedom Convoy protests are being watched very carefully is how they will be handled. In recent days, with the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge, the United States has asked Canada to intervene at the federal level to stop the protests. This is something that the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not done until now, for various reasons, also rooted in Canadian political culture and in the way the police are managed in Canada.

In fact, however, beyond the characters who support it and the even aggressive and extremist rhetoric of the participants, the Freedom Convoy has remained at least for now a quite peaceful protest: according to an editorial in the New York Timesmanaging it will require balancing maintaining firm positions on protesters’ demands with guaranteeing the right to protest, without fueling further conflicts.

– Read also: The crisis of world trade, well explained