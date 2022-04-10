The freewheeling MNM, Alain Roche has never seen that

Facing Clermont this Saturday as part of the 31st day of Ligue 1, PSG literally wandered off.

Would PSG finally have a little reaction of pride? After the stinging setback conceded on the lawn of AS Monaco (29th day), the Parisians chained two successes in a row with a whopping 11 goals scored. 11 goals scored exclusively by three players: Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi. Of these 11 achievements, Kylian Mbappé, for his part, was involved in almost all of them with five goals and five assists. Absolutely staggering numbers.

Neymar back

The problem is that one has the impression that the famous MNM wakes up very late. And PSG can have all the more regret that when these three combine, football seems so simple. At the microphone of Channel Football ClubAlain Roche expressed his admiration for this magical trio and what he observed during their confrontation against Clermont.

” We had a very serious match for PSG even if the last ten minutes of the first half gave the Clermontois some hope. This penalty was the triggering factor of the Parisian tornado. We especially saw three very great players tonight. This trio worked perfectly tonight. Everything was fluid, precise. I found Neymar involved defensively, especially in the second half. He was also on the move. What was also nice was its simplicity. When he plays this simple, no one can stop him. Whether it’s Messi or Kylian Mbappé, they’ve always wanted to combine. They quickly freed themselves from the marking, quickly recovering the ball. They are unstoppable. This boy has a huge talent, he proved it tonight “therefore let go of an Alain Roche totally under the spell of what the MNM offered us this Saturday evening.