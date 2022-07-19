The French Academy of Medicine against reintegrating unvaccinated health workers

This content was published on 19 July 2022 – 14:47

Paris, Jul 19 (EFE) .- The French National Academy of Medicine expressed this Tuesday its “strong opposition” to reinstating health workers separated from their posts last year for their refusal to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The refusal to be vaccinated is “incompatible with the health profession,” the Academy said in a statement detailing its position on an increasingly burning issue in France.

The mandatory vaccination for salaried health workers or the public system (as well as all those who interact with fragile people, such as police and firefighters) was approved a year ago within the mechanism that created the health pass for vaccinated people.

Those who refused to do so without medical justification were suspended from their jobs.

Some deputies have tried to introduce amendments to reinstate them to work in legislative texts of the National Assembly, but so far without success. The Minister of Health, François Braun, has justified it in the epidemic rebound in recent weeks.

The possibility of readmitting them has been raised to try to solve the difficult situation of many hospitals, affected by a lack of personnel that has worsened this summer, especially in the emergency services.

The Academy recalls that, according to available figures, around 0.3% of hospital professionals (including health professionals and other categories) have been suspended since autumn 2021.

The reintegration of these people “would compromise the climate of trust and cohesion” between health workers and patients, in addition to “endangering the fragile patients,” he adds.

The institution considers that their number is also “very limited”, so their return to work “would not solve the current difficulties of hospitals.” EFE

rcf/pddp

� EFE 2022. The redistribution and redistribution of all or part of the contents of EFE services is expressly prohibited, without the prior and express consent of Agencia EFE SA