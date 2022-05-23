The French at the party, Swiatek unfolds, Osaka out… follow Monday’s day of the women’s table

Qualifiers for the second round Q. Zheng (6-3, 6-1 against M. Zanevska)

D. Gavrilova (6-1, 6-2 against V. Grammatikopoulou)

P. Kvitova (7-6, 6-1 against A. Bondar)

M. Trevisan (6-0, 6-2 against H. Dart)

A. Anisimova (7-5, 6-4 against N. Osaka)

A. Petkovic (6-4, 6-2 against O.Dodin)

I. Swiatek (6-2, 6-0 against L. Tsurenko)

B. Andreescu (3-6, 7-5, 6-0 against Y. Bonaventure)

D. Parry (1-6, 6-2, 6-4 against B. Krejcikova)

A. Riske (6-3, 6-3 against D. Yastremska)

V. Azarenka (6-7, 7-6, 6-2 against A. Bogdan)

D. Kovinic (2-6, 6-2, 6-1 against L. Samsonova)

L.Jeanjean (6-4, 6-3 against N. Parrizas-Diaz)

E.Jacquemot (6-3,6-3 against H. Watson)

6:57 p.m .: Emma Raducanu led Emma Raducanu (seeded n°12) lost the first round against the young Linda Nosková in the tie-break. The winner of the US Open 2021 will have to scrap to get her place in the second round.

6:31 p.m .: Elsa Jacquemot beats Heather Watson! In the wake of Léolia Jeanjean’s victory, Elsa Jacquemot (215th player in the world) continues the very fine French day with a qualification obtained in two sets and 1h45 of play against Heather Watson. Winner of Roland in the juniors in 2020, the 19-year-old player, who won 300 places this year, signs a major feat in her young career.

6.30 p.m .: Jeanjean goes to the 2nd round! Léolia Jeanjan, 227th in the world and beneficiary of a wild card, dominated the Spaniard Nuria Párrizas Diaz, 45th in the world, in two sets and qualified for the next round.

5:51 p.m .: perfect start for Léolia Jeanjean Léolia Jeanjean offers the first set against the Spaniard Parrizas-Diaz (6-4).

5.40 p.m .: Elsa Jacquemot takes the lead The French Elsa Jacquemot fits perfectly into the Parisian Grand Slam with the first set in her pocket against the British Watson (6-3).

5:05 p.m.: Léolia Jeanjean begins Léolia Jeanjean is on court n°6 against the Spaniard Nuria Parrizas.

4:50 p.m.: Elsa Jacquemot gets off to a good start The French Elsa Jacquemot is in the running on court n°14 against Watson. She is well launched since she broke her opponent from the start.

4:29 p.m .: Azarenka overthrows Bogdan The No. 15 seed Victoria Azarenka struggled but finally got out of this first round trap against Ana Bogdan (6-7, 7-6, 6-2). She will play against Andrea Petkovic, who fell for Océane Dodin, in the second round.

4:15 p.m.: Qualified risk Alison Riske defeated Ukraine’s Yastremska in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the second round where she will meet world number one Iga Swiatek.

3:35 p.m .: Diane Parry creates a sensation by eliminating the defending champion! Diane Parry, 97th in the world, created the feat on Monday in the first round of Roland-Garros by eliminating defending champion and world No.2 Barbora Krejcikova 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the overheated atmosphere of the court Central with closed roof. The Frenchwoman, who has only reached the second round (2019) once on clay in Paris, will try to do better this year against Colombian Camila Osorio (66th), winner the day before of another Frenchwoman, Harmony Tan .

3:20 p.m .: Parry does it again Still trailing 2-0 in the third set, Diane Parry made the break to regain control in this second set. The Niçoise is not far from a resounding feat.

2:39 p.m .: Diane Parry takes the second set! Diane Parry ignites the Central with a second set of madness. The Frenchwoman was trailing 2-0 before going on for six games and pocketing the second set against defending champion Krejcicova (6-2).

2:35 p.m.: The courts will soon be uncovered France TV announces that the organization of the tournament has planned to remove the tarpaulins around 2:45 p.m.

2:30 p.m .: Diane Parry still alive Led 2-0 in the second set, Diane Parry broke to now go ahead (3-2)

2 p.m.: Diane Parry led The French Diane Parry concedes the first set against Barboba Krejcicova (6-1) in 32 minutes. The defending champion and world number 2 does not leave Parry a chance for the moment.

1:40 p.m .: Diane Parry badly embarked The French Diane Parry challenges Barbora Krejcicova on the Chatrier, the only court where the matches are not interrupted because of the rain. Under the roof of the Central, the French is struggling and is already down 4-0.

1:10 p.m.: matches interrupted The rain makes its appearance, all the courts are covered. Only the Philippe-Chatrier court is covered.

1:05 p.m .: ruthless, Swiatek goes to the 2nd round Iga Swiatek did not hang out on the Philippe-Chatrier court. The world number one swept Tsurenko in 54 minutes and has a 29th straight victory on the circuit (6-2, 6-0).

12:50 p.m.: Azarenka conducted Victoria Azarenka, seeded No. 15 and winner of the 2013 and 2013 Australian Open, trailed Romania’s Bogdan after a close tie-break 6-7 (7-9).

12:43 p.m .: it’s already over for Dodin Océane Dodin did not make the weight on the Simone-Matthieu court against the German Petkovic. Lille lost in two sets 6-4, 6-2 after 1h29 of play.

12:42 p.m .: Naomi Osaka entrance exit! Former world No.1 Naomi Osaka lost in the first round of Roland-Garros to American Amanda Anisimova 7-5, 6-4 on Monday, a year after her resounding withdrawal from the Paris tournament. The 24-year-old Japanese player, suffering from an Achilles tendon and falling to 38th place, did not benefit from the protection of a seed and had inherited a difficult draw with Anisimova, semi-finalist at Roland- Garros in 2019.

12:40 p.m.: Swiatek rolls out The world number one enters this Roland-Garros with authority. The Pole pocketed the first set against Tsurenko 6-2.

12:40 p.m .: Martina Trevisan rolls out, Kvitova (almost) without shaking Italy’s Martina Trevisan made short work of Britain’s Dart with a clear straight-set victory 6-0, 6-2. Two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic advanced to the second round by defeating Bondar in straight sets 7-6, 6-1.

12:30 p.m .: Gavrilova and Zheng first qualified Daria Gavrilova and Qinwen Zhen are the first to qualify for the second round on Monday. The two players quickly defeated their opponent (6-3, 6-1 for the Chinese against Zanevska, 6-1, 6-2 for the Australian against Grammatikopoulou)

12:10 p.m .: Océane Dodin loses the first round Océane Dodin gave up the first set to the German Andrea Petkovic after 56 minutes of play.

The program of the day From 11 a.m. Court Philippe Chatrier Iga Swiatek (POL/n°1) – Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) Diane Parry (FRA) – Barbora Krejcikova (CZE/n°2) Court Suzanne Lenglen Amanda Anisimova (USA/n°27) – Naomi Osaka (JPN) Anett Kontaveit (EST/n°5) – Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) Court Simonne-Mathieu Oceane Dodin (FRA) – Andrea Petkovic (GER) Linda Noskova (CZE) – Emma Raducanu (GBR/n°12) Court n°4 Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (SVQ) – Kristina Kucova (SVQ) Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS/n°30) – Greet Minnen (BEL) Court n°5 Marina Zanevska (BEL) – Qinweng Zheng (CHN) Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) – Jasmine Paolini (ITA) Court n°6 Leolia Jeanjean (FRA) – Nuria Parrizas (ESP) Angelique Kerber (GER/n°21) – Magdalena Frech (POL) Court n°7 Bianca Andreescu (CAN) – Ysaline Bonaventure (BEL) Madison Keys (USA/n°22) – Anna Kalinskaya (RUS) Court n°8 Anna Bondar (HUN) – Petra Kvitova (CZE/n°32) Lin Zhu (CHN) – Veronika Kudermetova (RUS/n°29) Court n°9 Valentini Grammatikopoulou (GRE/Q) – Daria Saville (AUS/WC) Katye Volynets (USA/WC) – Viktorija Golubic (SUI) Court n°12 Martina Trevisan (ITA) – Harriet Dart (GBR) Alison Riske (USA) – Dayana Yastremska (UKR) Court n°13 Danka Kovinic (MNE) – Liudmila Samsonova (RUS/n°25) Arantxa Rus (NED) – Elena Rybakina (KAZ/n°16) Court n°14 Victoria Azarenka (BLR/n°15) – Ana Bogdan (ROU) Heather Watson (GBR) – Elsa Jacquemot (ENG)