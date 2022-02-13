The French atelier that created Kate Middleton’s veil

Lace and lace. Two magical words that unlock infinite memories by projecting a world of fairy spinning wheels and threads that intertwine themselves to the sound of sweet melodies. Princesses, as we know, walk solemn and dreamlike in dresses of silk tulle and floral lace. And so, as expected, in 2011 Kate Middleton made the history of the English monarchy and fashion by crossing Westminster Abbey in London in a white and ivory silk gazar dress designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. The dress immediately strikes for the kilometric train, but the real gem is the Victorian-inspired V-neck corset, a riot of clovers, roses and lilies in the finest lace. Behind lies the name of Sophie Hallette, one of the most renowned lace workshops in France, a laboratory that bases its experience on ancestral techniques, putting them at the service of contemporary design, giving life to very rich and sought-after creations by fashion brands from all over. the world.

Between 1700 and early 1800, lace was the chosen ornament of royalty and aristocrats. At the time, finely embroidered by hand, it decorated pompous ambits and refined furnishings in courts throughout Europe and, when demand began to exceed supply, it was necessary to devise textile machinery capable of replacing craftsmanship. The answer came from England, overwhelmed by the innovation brought about by the industrial revolution. The English engineer John Leavers devised a mechanical loom capable of reproducing the romantic naturalistic intertwining up to that moment the prerogative of the fingers of expert tailors. Disassembled during the night by a group of smugglers, in 1816 the machine was transported by boat from Nottingham to the French town of Saint-Pierre-lès-Calais, circumventing the export ban imposed by British protectionism. The rest is history. For over two hundred years, in fact, the Calais-Caudry region in Hauts-de-France has been the most important lace production center in the world, of which it holds 90% of global manufacturing.

It was in Caudry, in 1887, that Eugène Hallette founded the Maison Hallette, which, starting with six Leavers looms, quickly became the third most important lace workshop in the area, which had over one hundred ateliers. At the time, the men were in charge of operating the machines, while the women were dedicated to the final touches, done by hand. The result was lace with an extremely fine texture and definition of the designs, which depopulated in the European and Russian courts. When Eugène died, the company passed into the hands of his wife, but, in the absence of heirs, in 1942 the brand was bought by the young French entrepreneur Etienne Lescroart, who expanded the plant employing more men and resources. Under his leadership, between the 1950s and 1960s Hallette laces made their way into the world of Haute Couture, conquering names such as Christian Dior, Marcel Rochas, Jeanne Lanvin, Pierre Balmain, Carven.

Sublimating the success of the French Maison is the diva par excellence: Marilyn Monroe, who in 1953 appeared radiant in a fur stole and sumptuous white lace dress by Maison Hallette at the premiere of the film How to marry a millionaire directed by Jean Negulesco. It is a sinuous and snug mermaid style design, destined to become iconic and signed by William Travilla, an American costume designer who has become a legend. Then it’s the turn of Jackie Kennedy, photographed on the cover of Look Magazine with the head covered by a precious black lace veil by the Maison Hallette, and by Elizabeth Taylor, who in the sixties sported dresses in Leavers lace with nude or essential shades.

The nineties and the 2000s are overwhelmed by an idea of ​​luxury that rhymes with glamor and, after dark decades due to the pursuit of a more practical and frills-free fashion, lace is back in trend, with even more precious motifs and with workmanship full of ornaments, including feathers and sparkling Swarovski crystals. At the end of the nineties, the Maison Sophie Hallette expands by acquiring the prestigious Riechers Marescot, a manufacturer of refined lace widely used in high fashion, and opens up to the world of lingerie by collaborating with Agent Provocateur. And, after the royal wedding in 2011, Sophie Hallette dresses another famous bride: the Lebanese jurist Amal Alamuddin, who in 2014 married George Clooney in a sophisticated dress by Oscar de la Renta. In 2021 she then enters the beauty sector, covering limited edition Lancôme perfumes and lipsticks with precious and iconic Leavers lace.

Over the years, fashion takes on an increasingly important role for the atelier, which collaborates with all the most important names in the sector, Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta, Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana, Chloe, Versace, Fendi and many others, but it is with Chanel that a particular bond is born. In fact, in 2016, the French maison became a minority shareholder of Sophie Hallette with the aim of preserving the historical heritage of the atelier and its centuries-old Leavers looms, out of production since the 1960s, the only ones capable of responding to the creative needs of the high fashion in a perfect combination of past and future.

