The French Church’s Important Admission of Responsibility for Abuse

On November 5, the French Bishops’ Conference (CEF) officially recognized “the institutional responsibility of the Church” for the sexual violence suffered by thousands of people and the “systemic dimension” of that same violence. This was said during a conference by the president of the CEF, Éric de Moulins-Beaufort, after a long and detailed report by the Independent Commission on Sexual Abuse in the Church (CIASE) was published at the beginning of October, according to which in the last seventy years in Over 330,000 victims of abuse were in France.

Gathered in Lourdes for their plenary assembly, the 120 bishops of France voted on a text in which there is no mention of some individual criminal priests or isolated cases, but it is said that violence within the Church has been made possible “by a general context, from a mentality and a series of practices present within the Church that have allowed these events to happen, to repeat themselves, also preventing them from being denounced and sanctioned ”.

Éric de Moulins-Beaufort also said that the recognition of “institutional responsibility” and a “systemic dimension” entail “a duty of justice and reparation. We are aware that this passage is necessary to enter a path that allows us today to ask for forgiveness in truth ”. According to sources within the episcopate cited by various French newspapers, the communiqué and each of its words were carefully weighed, discussed and received a very broad favorable vote.

Last February all the French bishops had met for three days to reflect on the concept of “responsibility” with regard to violence and abuse, and the following month they had published a text that only partially recognized the internal responsibility of the hierarchies and that did not arrive to question the institution itself. The position of the episcopate had remained unchanged since then.

However, at the beginning of October, the report on allegations of sexual violence in recent decades had been published. And there was also a turning point in the episcopate: “There is a before and an after, of course,” said an internal source of the CEF to the French edition of Slate.

CIASE was commissioned by the French Bishops’ Conference in November 2018 to investigate allegations of violence that had been reported in recent decades. The CIASE is made up of twenty-two members, including jurists, psychologists, historians and theologians and is chaired by Jean-Marc Sauvé: for two and a half years the Commission has listened to thousands of victims and experts, has studied the archives of many French dioceses and has finally produced a report of 485 pages and 2,500 appendices.

In the report it says that over the past seventy years 216,000 boys and girls have been sexually abused by priests and religious: the number rises to 330,000 if we count the violence committed by lay people linked to Church institutions, especially in schools. It is said that nIn 80 percent of the cases, the people who were subjected to sexual violence were male, while the priests and lay people who committed the abuses between 1950 and 2020 are between 2,900 and 3,200. It has been calculated that sexual violence within the Church accounts for 4 percent of the total victims of abuse in France.

The Commission text highlights theradical aspect of the abuses and the authorities and various institutions of the Catholic Church are also accused of covering up cases of sexual violence “in a systematic way”, so much so that the president of the commission even spoke of “criminal enterprises” in a recent interview and the “cruel indifference” of the hierarchies.

On Saturday 6 November, in Lourdes, the bishops of the CEF asked for forgiveness on their knees in front of the Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary, accompanied by priests, religious, lay people and victims of sexual violence. And on Monday 8 November, Éric de Moulins-Beaufort formalized the decisions taken by the plenary assembly.

The bishops asked the Pope, “from whom their mission derives”, to send a team of experts “to evaluate this same mission in the field of protection of minors and to give, if necessary, the necessary follow-up after their visit”: that is, they asked Rome to verify how the protection of minors is being implemented in the various French dioceses.

It was then decided to create an independent national body for the recognition of violence and the individual compensation of victims, whose presidency was entrusted to Marie Derain de Vaucresson, jurist and director of the Ministry of Justice: the compensation fund will be financed, it was also explained “with the transfer of the real estate and movable assets of the CEF and the dioceses”. Finally, it was decided to start a process of reflection on the ways of governing and managing the French Church through the establishment of working groups led by lay people who will focus on specific topics, such as the analysis of the causes of sexual violence in the Church.

The decision of the French bishops was received, in general, very positively and has strengthened many discussions around the radical change, considered by many and by many necessary, within the ecclesiastical hierarchies and the government of the Church, with the inclusion, for example of lay people and above all of women. Changes in canon law have been requested and there is much discussion about celibacy for the clergy.

Lucetta Scaraffia, feminist, professor of Contemporary History at Sapienza in Rome who has mainly dealt with the history of women and religious history – and who in 2019 had resigned as editor of the magazine World Church Women ofRoman Observer along with all the other women in the editorial office – she explained on Press that the idea from which the CEF proposal was born is clear:

«If the modalities adopted up to now have allowed such a deep and systemic confusion – this is the term adopted several times – of the clergy, it means that there is something wrong. And it will be the laity – those who until now had been told that they only had to obey and ask a few questions about the internal functioning of the church – to pilot this necessary critical process: a real revolution ”.

Scaraffia also said that the French church is giving all Catholics “a lesson”: