The French Dispatch by Wes Anderson and more: biography and filmography of Mathieu Amalric

Most recently his participation in the cast of the latest film by Wes Anderson, The French Dispatch, along with the likes of Benicio del Toro, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Léa Seydoux, Owen Wilson, Lyna Khoudri, Bill Murray, Elisabeth Moss, Willem Dafoe, Edward Norton. Interpret, in The French Dispach, patchwork of stories created as multiple visual chapters, the police commissioner of Ennui, in “The police commissioner’s private dining room“.

Who is Mathieu Amalric?

The biography of Mathieu Amalric

Class of ’65, Mathieu Amalric is a French-born actor and director.

In fact, a Neuilly-sur-Seine, a commune near Paris. His parents are both journalists, in particular, Jacques Amalric, the father, plays the role of editor-in-chief for the foreign affairs section for Le Monde and is director of the editorial office of Libération, while his mother, Nicole Zand, of Polish origin, is a literary critic for Le Monde. After living, due to his parents’ work, first in Washington DC and then in Moscow, he settled in Paris where he graduated from the Lycée Charlemagne.

He discovered cinema at a very young age, in 1984, thanks to Otar Iosseliani; in fact, he gets roles in “The favorites of the moon“(1984) and”Butterfly hunting”(1992), the very first two films in which we see his participation.

In the meantime he starts working as assistant director, stage manager and assistant editor for well-known directors such as Peter Handke, Alain Tanner, Louis Malle, Daniele Dubroux and begins to make his short films.

His launch pad in the world of cinema, however, comes thanks to the collaboration with Arnaud Desplechin. In fact, at the beginning of the nineties, he reads in “The sentinels“(1992) and”Comment je me suis disputé… (ma vie sexuelle)“(1996), with which he obtains the César award like best emerging actor.

Success to the general public comes thanks to the film “The diving suit and the butterfly“(2007, of Julian Schnabel), with which his wins according to César like best actor, taking on the role of Jean-Dominique Bauby, former editor-in-chief of “Elle” suffering from paralysis and therefore communicates only by moving the lid of his left eye.

The filmography of Mathieu Amalric

Below, the filmography of Mathieu Amalric: