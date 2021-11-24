The French Dispatch by Wes Anderson and more: biography and filmography of Mathieu Amalric
Most recently his participation in the cast of the latest film by Wes Anderson, The French Dispatch, along with the likes of Benicio del Toro, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Léa Seydoux, Owen Wilson, Lyna Khoudri, Bill Murray, Elisabeth Moss, Willem Dafoe, Edward Norton. Interpret, in The French Dispach, patchwork of stories created as multiple visual chapters, the police commissioner of Ennui, in “The police commissioner’s private dining room“.
Who is Mathieu Amalric?
The biography of Mathieu Amalric
Class of ’65, Mathieu Amalric is a French-born actor and director.
In fact, a Neuilly-sur-Seine, a commune near Paris. His parents are both journalists, in particular, Jacques Amalric, the father, plays the role of editor-in-chief for the foreign affairs section for Le Monde and is director of the editorial office of Libération, while his mother, Nicole Zand, of Polish origin, is a literary critic for Le Monde. After living, due to his parents’ work, first in Washington DC and then in Moscow, he settled in Paris where he graduated from the Lycée Charlemagne.
He discovered cinema at a very young age, in 1984, thanks to Otar Iosseliani; in fact, he gets roles in “The favorites of the moon“(1984) and”Butterfly hunting”(1992), the very first two films in which we see his participation.
In the meantime he starts working as assistant director, stage manager and assistant editor for well-known directors such as Peter Handke, Alain Tanner, Louis Malle, Daniele Dubroux and begins to make his short films.
His launch pad in the world of cinema, however, comes thanks to the collaboration with Arnaud Desplechin. In fact, at the beginning of the nineties, he reads in “The sentinels“(1992) and”Comment je me suis disputé… (ma vie sexuelle)“(1996), with which he obtains the César award like best emerging actor.
Success to the general public comes thanks to the film “The diving suit and the butterfly“(2007, of Julian Schnabel), with which his wins according to César like best actor, taking on the role of Jean-Dominique Bauby, former editor-in-chief of “Elle” suffering from paralysis and therefore communicates only by moving the lid of his left eye.
The filmography of Mathieu Amalric
Below, the filmography of Mathieu Amalric:
- The favorites of the moon (Les Favoris de la lune), directed by Otar Ioseliani (1984)
- Butterfly Hunt (La Chasse aux papillons), directed by Otar Ioseliani (1992)
- La Sentinelle, by Arnaud Desplechin (1992)
- Letters for L… (Lettre pour L…), directed by Romain Goupil (1993)
- Journal d’un séducteur, directed by Danièle Dubroux (1996)
- Comment je me suis disputé… (ma vie sexuelle), directed by Arnaud Desplechin (1996)
- Genealogy of a crime (Généalogies d’un crime), directed by Raúl Ruiz (1997)
- Fin août, début septembre, directed by Olivier Assayas (1998)
- Alice et Martin, directed by André Téchiné (1998)
- Addio terraferma (Adieu, plancher des vaches!), Directed by Otar Ioseliani (1999)
- La Fausse suivante, directed by Benoît Jacquot (2000)
- L’Affaire Marcorelle, directed by Serge Le Péron (2000)
- La Brèche de Roland, directed by Arnaud Larrieu and Jean-Marie Larrieu (2000)
- Amour d’enfance, by Yves Caumon (2001)
- Monday Morning (Lundi Matin), directed by Otar Ioseliani (2002)
- C’est le bouquet !, directed by Jeanne Labrune (2002)
- Un homme, un vrai, by Arnaud Larrieu and Jean-Marie Larrieu (2003)
- The Kings and the Queen (Rois et Reine), directed by Arnaud Desplechin (2004)
- Suspicious Love (La Mustache), directed by Emmanuel Carrère (2005)
- J’ai vu tuer Ben Barka, directed by Serge Le Péron and Saïd Smihi (2005)
- Munich, directed by Steven Spielberg (2005)
- Marie Antoinette, directed by Sofia Coppola (2006)
- Quand j’étais chanteur, directed by Xavier Giannoli (2006)
- Le Grand Appartement, directed by Pascal Thomas (2006)
- La Question humaine, directed by Nicolas Klotz (2007)
- Michou d’Auber, by Thomas Gilou (2007)
- Actrices, directed by Valeria Bruni Tedeschi (2007)
- The diving suit and the butterfly (Le Scaphandre et le Papillon), directed by Julian Schnabel (2007)
- L’Histoire de Richard O., directed by Damien Odoul (2007)
- Un secret, by Claude Miller (2007)
- 57000 km entre nous, directed by Delphine Kreuter (2008)
- A Christmas Tale (Un conte de Noël), directed by Arnaud Desplechin (2008)
- Of the war (De la guerre), directed by Bertrand Bonello (2008)
- Public Enemy No. 1 – The death instinct (Mesrine: L’Instinct de mort), directed by Jean-François Richet (2008)
- Public Enemy N. 1 – The Hour of Escape (Mesrine: L’Ennemi public n ° 1), directed by Jean-François Richet (2008)
- Quantum of Solace, directed by Marc Forster (2008)
- Crazy loves (Les Herbes folles), directed by Alain Resnais (2009)
- Les derniers jours du monde, directed by Arnaud Larrieu and Jean-Marie Larrieu (2009)
- Adèle and the Pharaoh’s Enigma (Les Aventures extraordinaires d’Adèle Blanc-Sec), directed by Luc Besson (2010)
- Tour, by Mathieu Amalric (2010)
- Chicken with plums (Poulet aux prunes), directed by Marjane Satrapi and Vincent Paronnaud (2011)
- Cosmopolis, directed by David Cronenberg (2012)
- Vous n’avez encore rien vu, directed by Alain Resnais (2012)
- Linhas de Wellington, directed by Raúl Ruiz and Valeria Sarmiento (2012)
- Jimmy P. (Jimmy P. (Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian)), directed by Arnaud Desplechin (2013)
- Venus in Fur (La Vénus à la fourrure), directed by Roman Polański (2013)
- Grand Budapest Hotel (The Grand Budapest Hotel), directed by Wes Anderson (2014)
- The blue room (La Chambre bleue), directed by Mathieu Amalric (2014)
- My most beautiful days (Trois souvenirs de ma jeunesse), directed by Arnaud Desplechin (2015)
- Belles familles, by Jean-Paul Rappeneau (2015)
- Chant d’hiver, directed by Otar Ioseliani (2015)
- La Vie très privée de Monsieur Sim, directed by Michel Leclerc (2015)
- Spectrographies, directed by Dorothée Smith (2015)
- Le Cancre, directed by Paul Vecchiali (2016)
- Le fils de Joseph, directed by Eugène Green (2016)
- La loi de la jungle, directed by Antonin Peretjatko (2016)
- À jamais, directed by Benoît Jacquot (2016)
- Demain et tous les autres jours, directed by Noémie Lvovsky (2016)
- Le Secret de la chambre noire, directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa (2016)
- Belle dormant, directed by Adolfo Arrieta (2017)
- I ghosts d’Ismael (Les Fantômes d’Ismaël), directed by Arnaud Desplechin (2017)
- Le Bureau – Undercover (Le Bureau des légendes) – TV series, 18 episodes (2018-2020)
- 7 Men in Soak (Le Grand Bain), directed by Gilles Lellouche (2018)
- Van Gogh – On the Threshold of Eternity (At Eternity’s Gate), directed by Julian Schnabel (2018)
- The Officer and the Spy (J’accuse), directed by Roman Polański (2019)
- Sound of Metal, directed by Darius Marder (2019)
- Oxygène, directed by Alexandre Aja (2021)
- The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun, directed by Wes Anderson (2021)
- Tralala, by Arnaud and Jean-Marie Larrieu (2021)