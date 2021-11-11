The French Dispatch – Film review by Wes Andreson

The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2021, finally arrives at the cinema after a long wait due to the Covid – 19 pandemic thanks to Searchlight Pictures Italia and Disney.

The manager is dead, long live the manager! When al French Dispatch, a Kansas newspaper relocated to the French town of Ennui-sur-Blasé, suddenly dies Arthur Howitzer Jr., the editorial team decides to remember him with a special issue containing the best articles over the years.

Four stories lived and documented by four historical signatures of the newspaper. A sincere description of the city that hosts them, the story of an artist as dangerous as he is gifted, a chronicle in the very first person of the student claims of 1968, and a juvenile kidnapping solved with a… fork.

What works in The French Dispatch

Again a great return for Wes Anderson, not only on the big screen but also in the style of his third latest film, namely “Grand Budapest Hotel“, after that “Isle of Dogs“He was quite differentiated from both by gender but also by topics covered.

The unpredictable narrative returns, at times very slow and at others decidedly accelerated, e all shades of colors possible. From the most vivid to the most classic black and white, just as there is also room for animation.

Traditional and with clear references to the style of Franco-Belgian comic strip, like Tintin, but also wonderfully innovative given its high definition despite, even on that occasion, there with avery high execution speed.

The stories they take up many true facts of those years, despite the fact that it is all a fictional story set in an imaginary city (the film was shot, however, in a real, Angoulême).

The style of the works of Moses Rosenthaler, played by a Benicio Del Toro still superbly expressive, it is very reminiscent of that of the paintings of Mark Rothko, while the episode with Timothée Chalamet, as well as being inspired by Truffaut, Godard and theirs Nouvelle Vague, it is suitable for all generations: for those who really lived those years and can still tell them to later ones, even today inspired by those years, full of ideals, passions but also of many contradictions and hypocrisies.

The fourth episode, plus that hilarious style chase Hergé (in a nutshell similar to the Willem Dafoe’s skiing scene from Grand Budapest Hotel but in an animated version) recalls another reference to the French cinema of the past, the detectiveInspector Clouseau.

Without forgetting that the first episode, The Sazerac tour through Ennui-sur-Blasé, is certainly the most recognizable Wes Anderson cinema, that is an extended version of the Griffin review of the director’s style: vertical movement… French song… end!

The dubbing of The French Dispatch The Covid-19 pandemic has postponed the release of this film despite the fact that the production, both original and Italian, was finished, but this allowed us to hear the voice of Ludovica Modugno, who passed away a few days ago, as the narrator of the film. A real emotion for fans of this art, great and moving emotions like when we had the opportunity to feel again Roberto Draghetti on Jeffrey Wright in “No time to die“. A wonderful start for a dubbing of the highest quality, which thanks to impeccable directed by Carlo Valli allowed us to hear voices like Michele Gammino, Antonella Giannini, Elena Perino, Francesco Prando, Alex Polidori, Emiliano Coltorti, Massimo De Ambrosis, Edoardo Stoppacciaro, Stefano Benassi And Pino I teach. A process that is not only respectful of the original thanks to the choice of a cast of great professionals, but also because it maintains the multilingualism typical of Wes Anderson’s films. If in “The Isle of Dogs”Alternated, not only from one scene to another, but also in the same dialogue, Japanese and English, on this occasion we have the latter with French, which is maintained with the inclusion of subtitles.

Why not look at The French Dispatch

More than never looking at it, you don’t have to look at it once. Not only because it is a small authorial masterpiece, but also because it is really too full of events, quotes, references, sets, settings and easter eggs to be able to grasp them all after a first viewing. It must therefore be looked at calmly several times, in order to be appreciated and understood worthily.

In cinemas from 11 November with Disney and Searchlight Pictures Italia.

Direction: Wes Anderson With: Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Steve Park, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Elisabeth Moss, Willem Dafoe, Saoirse Ronan, Kate Winslet, Griffin Dunne, Christoph Waltz, Rupert Friend, Fisher Stevens, Henry Winkler, Alex Lawther, Jason Schwartzman, Bob Balaban, Cécile De France, Lois Smith, Morgane Polanski, Denis Ménochet, Anjelica Bette Fellini, Guillaume Gallienne, Wallace Wolodarsky, Vincent Macaigne, Antonia Desplat, Sam Haygarth, Stéphane Bak, Benjamin Lavernhe, Félix Moati, Pablo Pauly, Alexandre Steiger, Nicolas Avinée, Edward Norton, Liev Schreiber, Anjelica Huston Year: 2021 Duration: 108 min. Country: USA Distribution: Walt Disney / Searchlight Pictures Italy

