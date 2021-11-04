The French Dispatch, the new film by Wes Anderson arrives

Chased from movie sets as a dusty legacy of the past, black and white is making a triumphant return in the films that we will soon see in theaters and on home screens. The “New York Times” has already invited readers not to worry about the remote control in search of the keys of the color or the usual format: cinema is changing and, as often happens in every art, it does so by returning to the ancient.

Three years ago, with the release of Cuarón’s “Roma” and Pawlikowski’s “Cold War”, black and white nostalgics had the opportunity to appreciate films of great impact and undoubted quality. But those productions seemed like isolated extravagances, conceived almost only to get noticed. Instead, they were the seed of a plant that has grown in the meantime, with very interesting ramifications. From 11 November we will see “The French Dispatch”, the tenth film by Wes Anderson, a passionate love letter to journalism and journalists, a film shot almost entirely in black and white. Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” will be released later this year, starring Nicole Kidman, again with numerous black and white sequences. At the Rome Film Fest, Mike Mills’s “C’mon C’mon” was screened, whose journey with his grandson was also shot in black and white.

Nostalgia for the past? Simple emotional suggestion to evoke the years of the twentieth century which were mainly documented in an infinite gray scale? There must be something more, if not only black and white were chosen in some important films of the next season, but also old formats that today appear a bit claustrophobic, such as the 4: 3 ratio which was rarely used even over the years. 50. For his expected new version of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth”, director Joel Coen has reduced everything to a theatrical dimension devoid of the dimension of time. Director of photography Bruno Delbonnel called the creative limits caused by black and white “intoxicating” and set the bar to jump very high: on the set there were no furniture, but only a bed and a couple of tables. Actor Denzel Washington has been warned. “Denzel, this is the room,” Delbonnel told him. There is no place to sit because there is no chair. There is no glass, so you can’t drink. There’s nothing you can do, so it’s all about your body language and how you say the lines. ‘ The whole film is illuminated by the light of the theater, with very hard shadows, “like at a Beyoncé concert”. In color it would seem unbearable, Delbonnel told The Times, but in black and white it is wonderful.

“Passing”, by Rebecca Hall, will also be in black and white. It speaks of two fair-skinned women, but cinematographer Eduard Grau did not want the viewer to understand, at the beginning of the film, whether the characters were white, black or mixed race. Everything is so bright and shiny that it is difficult to catch any nuance. The format of the film is square, like in early Hollywood films, and will surprise viewers accustomed to panoramic screens. While filming, Grau also stripped the color from his iPhone and took all the preparatory photos in black and white, so that he could get used to thinking without color, only in terms of light and dark.

Even “Belfast”, the new film by Kenneth Branagh, who for 15 years has worked with the same director of photography, Haris Zambarloukos, is shot largely in black and white, with splashes of color when images of the current film appear on the screen. city. Set in the 1960s, it tells the story of a boy who comes of age in the conflicting and violent years of the “Troubles”. «The strength of black and white – says Zambarloukos – is to tell you not how a person or a place looks, but how they feel at that moment. It is realistic, but it also has a certain magical sense ». Also in Branagh’s “Murder on the Nile”, which will be released in 2022, there is a long opening sequence in black and white and Zambarloukos fears that after this long experience it will be difficult to return to shooting in color. It is the same feeling that many great photographers experience: in a portrait, you understand many more things about a person if the photo was taken in black and white, as if the colors formed a veil that hides souls.