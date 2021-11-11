The French Dispatch: why Timothée Chalamet is the new Leonardo DiCaprio

Everyone is chasing him, everyone is looking for him, everyone wants to know who the girlfriend of is Timothée Chalamet: in a few years the actor has become a star, thanks to a unique mix of talent, charm and the ability to meet the sentiments of his generation.

One of the first to notice him was Christopher Nolan, who directed him in Interstellar (2014): Timothée Chalamet, born in New York, class of 1995, hasn’t missed a beat ever since. He has worked with some of the greatest contemporary directors, has grinded cult roles, made audiences fall in love with him and was wooed by fashion.

Before seeing him in the role of the young Willy Wonka (in the cinema already played by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp), at this moment theactor is at the cinema with two films: Dunes by Denis Villeneuve e The French Dispatch from Wes Anderson, in Italian cinemas from 11 November.

The career of Timothée Chalamet it is made up of a whole series of magical combinations that are making him, in fact, the Leonardo DiCaprio of his generation. With the Oscar winner she shares a lot of things. Here are which ones.

Timothée Chalament is the new enfant prodige of American cinema

Like Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet started acting very early: thanks also to a family of artists (his uncle, Rodman Flender, is a director), acting has always been part of his DNA and in 2008, at 13, he took starts in the first short films, making his debut behind the camera.

Like the Oscar winner, he also has multicultural origins: his mother, Nicole Flender, is from New York, while his father, Marc Chalamet, is French, from Le Chambon-sur-Lignon.

Timothée Chalamet and work with the best directors in Hollywood

Timothée Chalamet’s first film was Men, Women & Children by Jason Reitman from 2014. Same year Interstellar by Christopher Nolan, in which he plays the son of the protagonist, Matthew McConaughey.

Other big names in Hollywood wanted it: Greta Gerwing in Lady Bird (2017) and then in Little Women (2019); Woody Allen in A rainy day in New York, in which he plays an alter ego of the director; Wes Anderson in The French Dispatch, in which he is the symbolic face of a generation of protesting students; Denis Villeneuve, who chose him as his Paul Atreides, a character that he will also resume in sequel to Dunes.

See also: The French Dispatch, Knam’s themed cake arrives at Deejay Chiama Italia

Timothée Chalamet unforgettable in Call me by your name by Luca Guadagnino

The role that changed his life and turned him into a star is though Call me by your name (Call me by your name, 2016) by Luca Guadagnino: in the role of the young Elio, who discovers love during the summer holidays, he has shown his talent and ability to speak to his generation.

With this film also came the first Oscar nomination for Best Actor. We have been talking about the sequel to Call me by your name: Luca Guadagnino has said several times that he would like to do it, Timothée Chalamet has confirmed that he would accept immediately. All that remains is to wait.

Timothée Chalamet and fashion

As for Leonardo DiCaprio, fashion and the public went crazy for Timothée Chalamet’s eternal adolescent appearance: the angelic face, the look that seems to see other worlds, the slender physicality have made both idols of designers and boys. Fashion houses compete to dress Chalamet, who, unlike DiCaprio, dares much more on the red carpet with colors and fabrics.

When you become such a recognizable face it is inevitable that everyone wants to know who is there girlfriend of Timothée Chalamet: there were the inevitable relationships with famous colleagues, such as Lourdes Leon, daughter of Madonna; Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp; actress Eiza González. There was also talk of flirting with his co-star in Dune, Zendaya, but nothing officially confirmed.

Timothée Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio soon in the same film

Timothée Chalamet is really one of the very few who has sparked a collective obsession as a true star that hasn’t happened since the days of Leonardo Dicaprio in Titanic. The elements that unite them are really many and soon we will all have the opportunity to see if there really will be this passing of the baton.

The two actors will in fact be in the same film: Don’t Look Up by Adam McKey, which will arrive on Netflix on December 24th. Also in the cast Jennifer Lawrence (photos from the set have ignited the network because the two have a scene where they kiss), Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett and Ariana Grande.