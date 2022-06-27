The French Léa Seydoux joins the cast of the second installment of Duna

The French actress Léa Seydoux, known for her roles in the last two installments of the James Bond saga and in David Cronenberg’s recent “Crimes of the Future”, was signed in recent hours by Warner to join the cast of the second installment of “Duna”, the film by Denis Villeneuve that has a release date scheduled for October 2023.

As reported by the specialized site Deadline, in the production that would begin in the spring, Seydoux will play Lady Margot, one of the “sisters” of the fictional and dark sect known in fiction as the Bene Gesserit, whose members go through years of physical and mental training. to obtain special abilities that allow them to politically influence the future of the planetary order.

This is the fourth new addition to the cast, after it was confirmed at the end of April that the renowned Christopher Walken will participate in the film in the role of Shaddam IV, the emperor of the entire narrative universe, created by Frank Herbert in his iconic novel of the same name published in 1965.

Shortly before, Warner had announced that the British Florence Pugh will take the role of Princess Irulan, the emperor’s daughter, and that the young Austin Butler, protagonist of the biopic “Elvis”, about “the king of rock and roll”. , will be Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, the heir to the antagonist house who was played by the singer Sting in the 1984 film version made by David Lynch.

“Duna: Part 2” will have an exclusive theatrical release and not in a hybrid format, as happened with its predecessor, and will complete Villeneuve’s original plan (“Sicario”, “La Arrival”), who always had in mind to unfold the story in two parts.

In this regard, Warner’s expectations and commitment to production have grown widely since the last edition of the Oscars, to which “Duna” came in as the second most nominated, with ten nominations, and left as the most awarded, with six statuettes belonging to the technical fields.

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, who play Paul Atreides and Chani respectively, publicly commented on their desire to start shooting the film, in which Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard and Dave Bautista will also reprise their roles.

“Duna”, whose first and failed attempt at adaptation to the big screen was made by Chilean filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky, also had another attempt 24 years after Lynch’s film, released in 1984, when Paramount announced that a project was underway under the direction of the American Peter Berg (“Deep Horizon”).

However, it was this version of Villeneuve that made headway when Legendary acquired the rights to the novel in 2016, with a screenplay written by Eric Roth, winner of the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for “Forrest Gump” (1994).

Set in the distant future, the story follows Duke Leto Atreides and his son, Paul, as they travel to the planet Arrakis to manage the production of a valuable drug known as “the Spice,” which extends human life and grants superhuman mental powers. .

However, a dangerous betrayal by their enemies leads Paul and his mother to take refuge with the Fremen, a tribe from Arrakis that lives in the deep desert, with whom they will try to take revenge on their father and return control over the natives to the natives. the coveted substance. (Telam)