the French owner in Florence, the Swede in the Champions League

After the commitments of the national teams, it is time to return to the field for the club teams. Milan are expected on Saturday from the insidious and always complicated away match in Florence, while four days later the Champions League match at Atletico Madrid is scheduled, in which the Rossoneri will have to win at all costs to keep their last hopes alive. qualification for the round of 16 of the competition.

RELAY RACE – As reported by Tuttosport, Milan will also restart the relay between Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who returned yesterday to Milanello after the double engagement with Sweden, and Olivier Giroud, who instead remained in Milan during the break and trained in Carnago to improve his condition physics. Precisely due to the fact that he has not been called up by France, the Rossoneri number 9 is the favorite to start from the first minute against Fiorentina, while next Wednesday in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid it will be the Swede’s turn to play as a starter.

THE PLANE OF PEGS – Except for surprises and changes of plans, this is the “plan” that Stefano Pioli has in mind, who for the moment continues not to want to deploy the two strikers together. So far it has only happened twice (against Verona and Bologna) and in both cases during the game because Milan had to recover the result. The AC Milan coach has already repeated several times that to see them on the pitch together from the start they must both be in 100% physical condition.