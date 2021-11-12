Sports

The French police have released Aminata Diallo, the PSG footballer suspected of having had a teammate attacked

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 60 1 minute read

The Versailles police released the French footballer Aminata Diallo, who was suspected of organizing the attack on a Paris Saint-Germain teammate after two days of detention. Diallo has not been indicted, but the police will continue the investigation and, the French newspapers write, could be formally charged at a later time if new evidence emerges.

On the evening of Thursday 4 November, at the end of a dinner organized by PSG in a Paris restaurant, Diallo had accompanied Kheira Hamraoui, teammate and one of the most experienced French football players, home in his car. Close to their destination near Versailles, two strangers with covered faces approached the latter hitting her on the arms and legs with an iron bar.

Since then Hamraoui, discharged from the hospital with stitches on her wounds, has been in rehabilitation and therefore out of the squad. In recent matches, his place in PSG’s midfield has been taken by Diallo, who according to the French press was among other things a rather close friend of Hamraoui. The police investigated Diallo’s possible role in the affair, but released her before 48 hours after which, in order to detain a suspect, they must have found solid evidence.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 60 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Calciomercato, all the news and negotiations 15 July 2021

July 15, 2021

Italian company, gold and record in the mixed 4×50 – Swimming

1 week ago

Dazn, goodbye to the two devices and the subscription shared by December- Corriere.it

3 days ago

Football on TV, Dazn backs off: the double user remains

10 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button