In the last days, a French woman, who works professionally as a police officer, went viral on social networks after images of the same began to circulate making an arrest on a couple of dentists.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the woman – whose identity has not been revealed – participated in the arrest of Lionel and Carnot Guedj, French dentists who were accused of mutilate hundreds of patients.

Despite the seriousness of the matter, the attention of the case was focused on the police officer because of his impressive physical attractiveness and his great resemblance to the 41-year-old socialite, Kim Kardashian.

The images went viral after dozens of users, especially on Reddit, began to investigate the identity of the officer, nevertheless, they were unsuccessful as the woman’s name is not yet known.

The French police that sweeps networks for its impressive resemblance to Kim Kardashian.

What happened to the people arrested?

Once Lionel and Carnot Guedj entered the courtroom, further details of his crimes were released.

Lionel was sentenced to eight years in prison, while his father, Carnot, who is also a dentist and worked for him, will have to spend five years behind bars. Both were found guilty of mutilate more than 300 patients, killing the nerves of nearly 4,000 teeth in the process.

According to what was stated in the Court, Lionel and Carnot performed unnecessary dental procedures on hundreds of low-income patients in Marseille. During the height of his neglect, Lionel became the highest earning dentist in Europe, taking in over £2.9m in 2010.

Lionel confessed to owning a Ferrari, a luxurious yacht, expensive paintings by Andy Warhol, a real estate with three floors in Paris, two in the Alps and an entire block in the south of France. While many of his patients They ended up developing serious health problems.

“I had lost half my teeth when I was 45 years old. At 55 she no longer had any, just implants”, one of the witnesses confessed minutes before the verdict was announced.

On your side, Lionel and Carnot denied the mutilation charges, although they suggested to be guilty of misdemeanor charges of unintentional injury.