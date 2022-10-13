The French star close to “The Rock” able to drink 108 beers in 45 minutes!

True golgoth from the top of his meter 96 and his 118 kilos, Dwayne Johnson is today one of the world references in terms of physical form. But a Frenchman he knew well, in a totally different style, was simply out of the category… To the point of being able to take on a consumption of alcohol that has become legendary.

Long before the movies and Hollywood glitter, it was indeed the world of wrestling that revealed Dwayne Johnson, under the name “The Rock”. Coming from a family of wrestlers including his father Rocky Johnson and his grandfather Peter Maivia, the famous actor spent a good part of his childhood behind the scenes of WWE shows, where he rubbed shoulders with all his idols. One of them ? The colossus Andre The Giant, then world superstar of the discipline. Here is a snapshot of the Frenchman, with a very young Dwayne Johnson in his arms:

” @ClassicPixs: Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ as a child posing with Andre the Giant pic.twitter.com/IamGZ6dxAk » @TheRock — Jens Lonning (@jenspaycheck) June 9, 2014

Andre The Giant, the bottomless pit

Suffering from gigantism, André Roussimoff of his real name captured the imagination of fans around the world throughout the 1970s and 1980s. Measuring more than 2m20 and weighing more than 230 kilos in the last years of his life, the former world heavyweight champion was known for his heart of gold… and his bottle-in-hand exploits. A big fan of alcohol and able to cash in an incredible way thanks to his physique, “The Giant” has woven a reputation that has become legendary, with some stories that are simply crazy. Watch out, hang in there.

According to Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco, Andre used to down 6 bottles of red wine before every game. Once, in Florida, the colossus even went so far as to drink 12 liters before his meeting. Nobody noticed it in the room.

Apart from red wine, French if possible, the native of Seine-et-Marne particularly liked beer. His record? 156 beers of 33 cl in a single session, that’s more than 50 litres. This story, which may seem fanciful, was corroborated by both Mike Graham and Dusty Rhodes, present on site. It must be said that in the hand of the giant, a can of 33 centilitres pales in comparison…

Andre The Giant Energy pic.twitter.com/ZBcKnaLWLZ — Marc (@MarcJWallace) October 12, 2022

Hulk Hogan, close friend of Andre and protagonist with him of one of the most legendary fights in history at Wrestlemania III, also told an anecdote about the legendary consumption of the one whom the locker room nicknamed “The Boss”:

One day, I receive a phone call. It was Andre: “Hey Hulk, I’m at the Tampa airport. I have a correspondence of one hour”. I was at my mother’s house, and the airport is about fifteen minutes from her house, so I went over there and met her at the Delta Crown Lounge. By the time we sat down, we had about 45 minutes before he was on his next plane. He drank 108 beers in three quarters of an hour.

If he is particularly fond of tequila, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is far, very far from the totally crazy standards of Andre The Giant! However, it was not his alcoholism that got the better of the big-hearted giant, but heart problems that took him one sad day on January 28, 1993 in Paris, when he was passing through the capital for the his father’s funeral. André was 46 years old.