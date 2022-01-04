the Frenchman is ahead in the second set – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

LIVE LIVE FROM SINNER-RINDERKNECH

30-0 Ace of the blue.

15-0 The Frenchman’s response is long.

2-3 MIRACLE OF HUMBERT SUBNET AFTER BERRETTINI’S RECOVERY IN THE RACE!

40-30 Long reverse of the Roman on the second of Humbert.

30-30 BERRETTINI’S REVERSE PASSER WHICH INTUITS THE CORNER OF HUMBERT!

30-15 Backhand in the net by Berrettini.

15-15 Service and Humbert’s right.

0-15 Excellent lob of the blue: backhand volley on the net by the French.

2-2 Berrettini draws the score in the fourth game.

40-15 Backhand back on the Italian’s tape.

40-0 Service and law of the class of 1996.

30-0 Great first of the Roman.

15-0 First in the center of Berrettini.

1-2 Humbert’s serve and forehand that closes with a volley with a backhand volley.

40-30 Another mistake of # 35 in the world with the right out of service.

40-15 Bloody serves & volley of the French.

40-0 French serve and diagonal right.

30-0 Humbert’s service and back that ends with a diagonal backhand.

15-0 First central of the French.

1-1 The Italian has no problems serving.

40-15 Berrettini’s right from the center of the field is on the net.

40-0 Ace of the Roman.

30-0 Eighth free with the right for the French.

15-0 Great first of the Roman.

0-1 Humbert wins a very hard exchange despite the Italian’s resistance.

40-15 Humbert dominates the exchange with the right but the decisive one with the long line ends on the net.

40-0 Humbert’s service and diagonal forehand.

30-0 Berrettini’s backhand passer on the net after the diagonal right of the transalpine.

15-0 First central of the French.

START SECOND SET

02.53 Matteo Berrettini show in 41 minutes against a too foul Ugo Humbert who loses the first set for 4 games to 6 in favor of the Italian, thanks to the only break of the partial obtained in the third game. Solid and performing, the blue is a different player than the opaque version admired against Alex de Minaur.

END OF FIRST SET

6-4 MATTHEW DOES NOT SHAKE! FIRST BERRETTINI SET!

40-15 TWO SET POINTS FOR ITALY!

30-15 Ace from Berrettini.

15-15 BERRETTINI’S STOP VOLLEY STOPS ON THE BELT! Great recovery of the French’s backhand after the Italian’s forehand.

15-0 Winning net closure of the Roman.

5-4 We change the field: Berrettini will serve for the set.

40-15 Bad right in response from the Roman.

30-15 First to Humbert’s body.

15-15 DELICIOUS SHORT BALL BY BERRETTINI AFTER THE LUNGOLINEA REVERSE!

15-0 Service and right of the 23-year-old from Metz.

5-3 Berrettini does not tremble with the back and closing in flight: Humbert must extend the set to serve.

40-15 Service and a little right in the Lazio corridor.

40-0 First precise of the # 7 in the world.

30-0 Another ace from Berrettini.

15-0 Fifth ace of the blue.

4-3 Humbert is saved by canceling two break points and remaining attached to the set.

AD-40 First to Humbert’s body.

40-40 The answer of the reigning Wimbledon finalist runs away.

40-AD Double foul of the # 35 in the world.

40-40 Excellent before the transalpine.

30-40 BERRETTINI BREAK BALL! WHAT A DEFENSE OF THE BLUE WITH THE REVERSE! Right in the corridor of the little patient Frenchman.

30-30 Service and Humbert’s right.

15-30 Double foul by the French.

15-15 The Roman’s recovery stops on the tape.

0-15 Berrettini is playing aggressively in response with the forehand.

4-2 Another ace and Berrettini stays ahead in the first set.

40-15 Third ace of the Roman.

30-15 Humbert tries to play aggressively but Berrettini manages with a backhand back.

15-15 Second double foul by the blue.

15-0 Ace from Berrettini.

3-2 Service and French law.

40-30 Another right on the network of the Frenchman who does not find continuity in leaving the service.

40-15 Bravissimo Humbert to command the exchange with the forehand and close the subnet with the short ball.

30-15 First charge of the French.

15-15 Berrettini’s deep right in recovery slightly along.

0-15 Profound response from the Roman: Humbert slow with the forehand.

3-1 First outside of Berrettini who keeps the break.

40-30 Humbert’s great backhand passer after the Roman’s descent to the net.

40-15 Run away from the diagonal forehand of the # 35 to the world from the baseline.

30-15 Deep response from the French with the backhand down the line.

30-0 Humbert’s long answer.

15-0 Excellent first for the Roman.

2-1 THE IMMEDIATE BREAK FOR BERRETTINI IS HERE! Yet another mistake with the law for the French.

40-AT ANOTHER CHANCE FOR MATTEO! Humbert’s Service and Network Law.

40-40 Great diagonal won by Humbert with the backhand.

40-AD BERRETTINI BREAK BALL! The blue commands the exchange with the forehand and then sinks with the backhand along the line.

40-40 FLY TO THE ADVANTAGES! French service and long-line law on the net.

40-30 Slow out of service the # 35 in the world.

40-15 Powerful service of the French.

30-15 Great defense of Berrettini with the backhand along the line.

30-0 Along the backhand of the Italian.

15-0 On the ribbon the right from the center of the field for Berrettini.

1-1 Berrettini immediately equalized the score at the service by hammering with the forehand.

40-15 Along the 23-year-old’s backhand recovery.

30-15 Central Ace of the blue.

15-15 Second service and Berrettini’s right along the line.

0-15 Double foul also for Berrettini.

0-1 Excellent service debut for the transalpine.

40-15 Humbert ordered with the right from the center of the field.

30-15 First outside of the French.

15-15 WHAT A LUCK FOR HUMBERT! Service and winning backhand with double ribbon for the French.

0-15 Double foul on the debut for the Metz native.

0-0 It starts in Sydney! Beats the French.

START FIRST SET

02.09 Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz will play on Ken Rosewall Arena while in the doubles there should be Krawietz / Puetz against Fritz / Isner. At 17.30 local time instead Canada VS Great Britain: in group B instead Australia-Russia.

02.07 To win the draw was the Frenchman who chose to serve. Meanwhile, the first match of the day between Germany and the USA is still being played at the same time: Jan-Lennard Struff is ahead 1-0 in the third set against John Isner after the first two sets ended 7-6 (7) 4-6.

02.05 Ugo Humbert wants to repeat himself after yesterday’s exploit against Daniil Medvedev for (5) 6-7 7-5 7-6 (2) which made France dream before Arthur Rinderknech’s defeat against Roman Safiullin for 6-2 5 -7 3-6 and that of Fabrice Martin and Edouard Roger-Vasselin against the Russian duo protagonists in singles with a double 4-6.

02.03 The teams are back on the pitch! The warm-up starts between Matteo Berrettini and Ugo Humbert in the second match valid for the second day.

02.01 Matteo Berrettini takes the field after the painful defeats suffered yesterday against Australia that led Italy to come out 2-1 defeated at the debut as finalist in office. The Roman lost to Alex de Minaur 3-6 (4) 6-7 in singles and in doubles paired with Simone Bolelli against John Peers and Luke Saville for 3-6 5-7.

01.59 Third confrontation between the two players, the second at ATP level: the French won in 2017 in Brest in the round of 16 for 6-3 6-0 while the blue won it at the US Open in 2020 in the second round for 6-4 6-4 7-6 (6).

01.57 The Azzurri must absolutely win against the French, possibly 3-0: but in any case, Italy will have to wait for the result of the 17.30 local match between Australia and Russia. A success of the kangaroos would hand the qualification to the hosts.

01.55 Soon we are back on the pitch for the second match of the day after the singles which opened the second day, won by Jannik Sinner 6-3 7-6 (3) against Arthur Rinderknech in an hour and thirty-eight minutes who delivered the first point to Italy against France.

01.53 Welcome back friends of OA Sport and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the match between Matteo Berrettini and Ugo Humbert, valid for the second match of the match between Italy and France, second day of Group B of the ATP Cup 2022 which takes place in Sydney (Australia) .

ATP Cup 2022, Sinner and Berrettini: now it’s very hard. All the joints to hope for qualification

Good afternoon friends of OA Sport and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the match between Matteo Berrettini and Ugo Humbert, valid for the second match of the match between Italy and France, second day of Group B of the 2022 ATP Cup which takes place in Sydney (Australia). Third confrontation between the two players, the second at ATP level: the French won in 2017 in Brest in the round of 16 for 6-3 6-0 while the blue won at the US Open in 2020 in the second round for 6 -4 6-4 7-6 (6).

Matteo Berrettini takes the field after the painful defeats suffered yesterday against Australia that led Italy to lose 2-1 on the debut as finalist in office. The Roman lost to Alex de Minaur 3-6 (4) 6-7 in singles and in doubles paired with Simone Bolelli against John Peers and Luke Saville for 3-6 5-7. The blue must recover also considering the final of 2021 conditioned by physical problems: according to the program, he should also play double together with Jannik Sinner.

Ugo Humbert wants to repeat himself after yesterday’s exploit against Daniil Medvedev for (5) 6-7 7-5 7-6 (2) which made France dream before Arthur Rinderknech’s defeat against Roman Safiullin for 6-2 5-7 3-6 and that of Fabrice Martin and Edouard Roger-Vasselin against the Russian duo protagonists in singles with a double 4-6. Today’s second singles match will already be decisive after the match between Jannik Sinner and Arthur Rinderknech.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE of the match between Matteo Berrettini and Ugo Humbert, valid for the second match of the match between Italy and France, second day of Group B of the 2022 ATP Cup which takes place in Sydney. The match is scheduled as the second match of the day in its group starting at 10.00 local time, that is the Italian midnight at Qudos Bank Arena and after the match between Jannik Sinner and Arthur Rinderknech which will open the session. The challenge will be broadcast in clear and exclusive on Supertennis (channel 64 digital terrestrial) and in streaming on Supertennis.it and SupertenniX. Good fun and strength Italy!

