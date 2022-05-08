The Frenchman is disappointed and his signing is complicated

2022-05-08

New information regarding the future of Kylian Mbappethe French player who is between two clubs: PSG either Real Madrid.

Mbappe is left without a contract paris st germain at the end of the season and there he will have to make a decision about where he will play next season.

Recently, the mother of Kylian Mbappe revealed that there is still no agreement to renew with the PSG and that real Madrid was the priority.

Now this Sunday The Country Newspaper reports Mbappe he is very disappointed with the last offer made to him by the real Madrid to finalize your transfer.

This is the fourth offer that the merengue club has made to the Parisian crack. The Madrid He offers him 180 million as a signing bonus, a salary of 40 million euros net per year, and 50% of the profits derived from his transfer of image rights. This offer has disappointed Mbappe.