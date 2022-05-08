The Frenchman is disappointed and his signing is complicated
New information regarding the future of Kylian Mbappethe French player who is between two clubs: PSG either Real Madrid.
Mbappe is left without a contract paris st germain at the end of the season and there he will have to make a decision about where he will play next season.
Recently, the mother of Kylian Mbappe revealed that there is still no agreement to renew with the PSG and that real Madrid was the priority.
Now this Sunday The Country Newspaper reports Mbappe he is very disappointed with the last offer made to him by the real Madrid to finalize your transfer.
This is the fourth offer that the merengue club has made to the Parisian crack. The Madrid He offers him 180 million as a signing bonus, a salary of 40 million euros net per year, and 50% of the profits derived from his transfer of image rights. This offer has disappointed Mbappe.
Since Florentino Pérez assumed the presidency of the real Madrid in 2000, it demanded the transfer of half of all the amounts generated by the footballer through sponsorships from the date of his hiring. This is something I don’t like Kylian Mbappe.
This latest offer real Madrid Apparently it will not be accepted by the French and it seems that its renewal with the PSG.
Mbappe generates in publicity thanks to its image close to 40 million euros and next season it would increase to 70 million. EA, Nike or Hublot are some of its sponsors.