the frenetic movie starring Halle Berry airing tonight

After the end of ‘Survivors’, Telecinco dedicates Sunday night to the cinema. The Mediaset chain broadcasts tonight, starting at 10:00 p.m., a new film within its 5-star Cinema container. This time it comes to ‘Kidnapped (Kidnap)’starring Halle Berry, Lew Temple, Patrick Kearns and Dana Gourrier, among others. The film is directed by Luis Prieto.

In the film, Karla is a divorced single mother who will stop at nothing to try and get her 6 year old son back. little Frankie, when he is kidnapped in broad daylight and with her in front in an amusement park. She watches as two strangers drag her son into a car and quickly manage to start up and drive away with the little one. Without a mobile phone or time to call the police, Karla will chase the kidnappers with her own car, starting a frantic and desperate race to try to get his son back.