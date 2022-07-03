the frenzied outfit of the “TPMP” columnist for her crazy evening with… Chris Brown!

The season of Do not touch My TV was rich in emotions for Kelly Vedovelli. In effect, the beautiful blonde has been absent several times. Recently, she let out a big rant concerning the male sex.

“I absolutely have to express myself, it makes me phew all these guys who give advice on male-female relationships (…) it’s unbearable guys you know nothing about it but nothing at all.. .this counter psychology there… You are really unbearable. You are there to scam girls who are in depression, in distress. Frankly you are not ashamed, it is unbearable (…) I do not mind that ‘there is one whose domain it is. He is the guy to follow etc. We can have the male look on the thing (…) you are about twenty to do the same thing (…) c it’s unbearable to rip people off to think they’re great gurus (…) there are no rules (…) what a nightmare, I see your faces every day giving your advice to two balls honestly guys switch gears” she blurted out.

Indeed, Kelly Vedovelli would have experienced a breakup to believe the small reflections of his comrades in the issuance of Cyril Hanouna. In any case, one thing is certain, the one who cropped a user who attacked his physiqueis determined to have a perfect summer while waiting for the start of the school year. At the beginning of July, the young woman went to Portugal for the Afro Nation festival where many influencers are also present. Several personalities shared the poster and the stage such as Dadju or Wiz Kid, but also Chris Brown who turned the public around.

Indeed, Breezy has just released a new album and has managed to raise the temperature. This is particularly the case of Kelly Vedoveli who released her best mint green outfit on this occasion. We let you judge for yourself:

There is no doubt that even Rihanna’s ex could have fallen under her spell…

