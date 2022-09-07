The fresh ones, keys to a healthy diet

91% of Spanish men and women affirm that the fresh products (fruit, vegetables, bread, sausages, fresh meat and fish and eggs) are key in a balanced nutrition. This follows from the fourth edition of the ALDI Fresh Products Observatory in Spain, an x-ray on the consumption of fresh food in the country during 2021.

Among the main benefits of fresh products, Spanish households state that they are healthy mainly for three reasons: because they are not ultra-processed foods (69%), do not contain additives or preservatives (63%) and provide vitamins and other necessary minerals (60%).

By categories, fresh vegetables and vegetables are consolidated in first position: More than 50% of Spanish men and women consider that this product category is the most important for having a healthy and balanced nutrition. Fruit also plays a relevant role, with 26% of the mentions, followed by fresh fish and shellfish, fresh meat and eggs.

In fact, three of each four Spaniards and Spaniards do not rule out any type of fresh products within a balanced diet. However, with just 17% of the preferences, fresh meat is the most questioned category because it is considered to be too fatty or less healthy compared to other fresh food categories.

The healthiest fruits and vegetables according to the Spanish consumer

Apples, oranges and bananas are the fruits that are perceived as healthier by Spanish consumers, followed by other options such as kiwi, pear, strawberry, or watermelon. However, peaches, blueberries and mangoes are identified as the least healthy fruits.

In the case of greens and vegetables, carrots, tomatoes and lettuce predominate as the best perceived products within this category, followed also by other options such as broccoli, spinach and green beans.

Fresh products, 41% of annual spending on food in 2021

According to the Fresco Observatory of ALDI Spain, fresh products represented 41% of the annual food expenditure of Spanish households in 2021 (1 out of every 3 euros invested), with a total investment of 35,614 million euros. Specifically, the study shows that in 2021 the annual budget of Spaniards for the purchase of fresh products stood at 1,900 euros, 8.6% more than in 2019but below the 2,192 euros per year of 2020, a year marked by confinement

In volume, however, fresh products experienced a slight decrease last year, of 6.7%. Even so, There is an increase in spending on this type of product of 6.8% compared to 2019, 1.5 percentage points above the total investment in food. This is explained not only by the general situation of inflation, but also by the uptrading phenomenonwhich implies that the consumer buys more and more products of higher value.