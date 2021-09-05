The freshman Napoli Futsal, Perugino: “We will fight on every parquet in Italy”

«I place the Naples among the best teams in the league ». Compliments come from Fulvio Colini, mister of championsItaly in charge ofItalservice Pesaro, awarded by the 5-a-side Football Division as best coach of the past season in the inaugural ceremony at the Hall of Honor of the Cones. «We will immediately face one of the strongest teams and with many players returning from World, scheduled from 12 September to 3 October in Lithuania“.

Transfer to Marche Saturday 9 October for captain Fernando Perugino and companions, ready for the historic debut in A league, conquered with a memorable and impetuous ride. «It is fascinating to start with the Pesaro», Explains the technician of the Naples Futsal, Piero Basile. “Now it’s our turn,” says the coach confidently Martina Franca, commenting on the calendar. In October, six matches to be played with two midweek rounds. Four games in November, as many in December. Debut a Cercola Tuesday 12 October against Ciampino Aniene, in Basilicata October 16 against Factory 4.0 Cmb Matera.

“I don’t like making evaluations, because we know very well that they don’t count,” observes Basile. “All the teams will immediately be hungry for victory and with the five relegations none will be able to delay”. It will be important to start on the right foot. «The championship final is not bad either. I know very well that I have the best team available since I have been coaching », the reconfirmed Apulian coach says consciously. «When I chose and I had a chance to start over from Naples, I dreamed of all this. Sure, what we did last season in A2 it went beyond imagination, but I knew the company would put together a highly competitive team to take on the A league»Concludes Basile.

Blue serial number. “It is a source of great pride to start with the champions ofItaly, a great showcase for us. I have set up a roster that wants to appear well, of course it is always the field that acts as a judge, but we are ready to do battle everywhere and get respected ». The president expresses his innate optimism Serafino Perugino, awarded together with the general manager Pasquale Scolavino by the president Luca Bergamini for the category jump.

Third away match at the home of the newly promoted Vitulano Drugstore Manfredonia (Tuesday 19 October) and then the Meta Catania (October 23) within friendly walls. To the PalaSele the first derby in Campania with the Feldi Eboli (October 30). And then sweet November on the parquet, without Charlize Theron And Keanu Reeves.