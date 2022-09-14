The friction between Mbappé and Neymar, his future at PSG: Lionel Messi takes a stand

What’s next after this ad

Lionel Messi (35) will no doubt remember his first year at Paris Saint-Germain. Between a forced departure from FC Barcelona, ​​​​a complicated adaptation, covid-19, half-mast performances and the whistles of the Parc des Princes, the Argentinian had never been so heckled. This season, the situation is different. The World Cup effect has undoubtedly been there, but the Parisian number 30 has regained form.

More mobile, more involved, Messi is already 4 goals and 7 assists in 9 matches, in all competitions. A rediscovered mordant from which Paris benefits. What raise questions about his future. Yesterday, Messi was announced among the priorities of Luis Campos in the construction site of the extensions. While a departure in 2023 did not seem to be in doubt, will Messi review his position?

Messi calmed down Neymar and Mbappé

The Team indicates this morning that the main interested party has lost two supporters in the locker room: Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes. Two departures that the player regretted. What to tip the balance? Messi does not want to talk about his future now, let alone before the start of the World Cup in Qatar. While waiting to learn more about this subject, the daily also tells us that Messi plays a role in the MNM. Since the start of the season, the friction between Kylian Mbappé and Neymar has been making headlines in the press, although so far this has had no impact on PSG’s performances. And maybe that’s thanks to Messi.

The Argentinian accepted Mbappé’s number 1 shooter status without flinching. And when the French and the Brazilian had a strong explanation, the Pulga was there to calm them down. Very discreet in the Parisian locker room, Messi still tried to bring the positions of his two partners closer, explaining to them that the MNM had nothing to gain with this conflicting situation. After having formed the MSN with Neymar and Luis Suarez, the Argentinian knows better than anyone the ingredients necessary to form a powerful trio with strong heads. And so far, his advice seems to be working.

For this resumption of the Champions League, we are offering you, exclusively with our partner Unibet, a bonus of €200 with the code FMUNI. Create your account today and bet €200 on a 3-0 PSG win over Maccabi for a chance to win €1,300 (odds 6.5). (odds subject to variation)