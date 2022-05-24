Entertainment

The Friday club: Manu Dibango, Bohannon, Elephant Man, Dj Tonka, Chaka Khan and more!

And Nicolas Hauducoeur’s quarter-hour vinyl

The Friday club is the show that dances live from the Radio Nova studios! Classics and novelties to make you dance after your day at work, in the car or to accompany your weekend before! So pack up the carpets and turn up the sound!

Track list:

Manu Dibango – Big Blow
Bohannon – Let’s Start The Dance, Pt. 2 (Dimitri From Paris Remix)
Cosmonection – Locura (ft. Magycal N & Cesar)
Elephant Man, Gold Up feat. Monsta Boss – Touch Yuh Head
Supreme NTM – The Fever
Yune Pinku – Bluff
Feadz & Karlito – Power with Santana
Saint Etienne – Who Do You Think You Are
DJ Tonka-Feel
Jennifer Lopez – Feelin’ So Good (feat. Big Pun & Fat Joe)
Chaka Khan – Fate
Pepe Bradock – Circa 91
Todd Terry – Don’t You Want Some More
Nami Shimada – Sunshower (Vox)
Tami T – Worship My Titties Worship My Cock
Anita Ward – Ring My Bell
New Order – Fine Time
Gang – KKK (2017 Pete Herbert Version)
Tone Control – Illusion (Tone Control Mix)
Timbaland – Give It To Me (feat. Nelly Furtado & Justin Timberlake)
Kreamcicle – No News Is News
Exodus – Together Forever
Kornél Kovacs – Metropolis

