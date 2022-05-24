The Friday club: Manu Dibango, Bohannon, Elephant Man, Dj Tonka, Chaka Khan and more!

And Nicolas Hauducoeur’s quarter-hour vinyl

The Friday club is the show that dances live from the Radio Nova studios! Classics and novelties to make you dance after your day at work, in the car or to accompany your weekend before! So pack up the carpets and turn up the sound!

Track list:

Manu Dibango – Big Blow

Bohannon – Let’s Start The Dance, Pt. 2 (Dimitri From Paris Remix)

Cosmonection – Locura (ft. Magycal N & Cesar)

Elephant Man, Gold Up feat. Monsta Boss – Touch Yuh Head

Supreme NTM – The Fever

Yune Pinku – Bluff

Feadz & Karlito – Power with Santana

Saint Etienne – Who Do You Think You Are

DJ Tonka-Feel

Jennifer Lopez – Feelin’ So Good (feat. Big Pun & Fat Joe)

Chaka Khan – Fate

Pepe Bradock – Circa 91

Todd Terry – Don’t You Want Some More

Nami Shimada – Sunshower (Vox)

Tami T – Worship My Titties Worship My Cock

Anita Ward – Ring My Bell

New Order – Fine Time

Gang – KKK (2017 Pete Herbert Version)

Tone Control – Illusion (Tone Control Mix)

Timbaland – Give It To Me (feat. Nelly Furtado & Justin Timberlake)

Kreamcicle – No News Is News

Exodus – Together Forever

Kornél Kovacs – Metropolis

