The Friedkins hold out and block renewals: annoyed prosecutors

ROME RENEW FRIEDKIN – La Rome closed the winter market on January 31st, he must start thinking about contract renewals. The gm Tiago Pinto periodically consults all the prosecutors of the Giallorossi players but no extension has yet been formalized, also due to the choice of Friedkin.

THE Friedkin they have ordered the contract renewals to stop pending knowledge of the seasonal sporting results. Corriere dello Sport reports the most obvious case of Gianluca Mancini who had reached an agreement a couple of months ago with Tiago Pinto but that it cannot formalize it. There are many players waiting like Cristante And Zaniolo passing through Mkhitaryan who is the only one with the contract expiring. The players’ prosecutors are wondering about the future also considering the many teams that request them. For number 22 there is the Juventus who has been following him for years and also many requests from abroad. As stated by Pinto in the press conference no scenario is excluded. Much depends on the budget that i Friedkin they will allocate for next summer’s market.