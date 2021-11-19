The friend no vax and the unbridgeable gap – Corriere.it

from Emanuele Trevi

at work a parody of intelligence, devoid of empathy that makes the weapons of persuasion now blunt

I had to live a thousand years, reading and analyzing the arguments against vaccines one by one and against their necessary complement which are the green passes, I would not be able to assimilate even a minimum fragment of that way of thinking and behaving. As with the vast majority of my fellow men, more than any single controversy, more than any manipulation of data, more than any childish enormity of the health dictatorship style and great reset the tone of these people, able to deny even the numbers of the dead just to enjoy a place in the sun of the debate, that bothers me deeply. I see an intelligence at work, it would be better to say a parody of intelligence, devoid of empathy: horrible lack, no less harmful to humanity, in the long run, than the effects of carbon monoxide or drought famines.

It is enough to look at how they speak, repeating their lies, with the glassy gaze of those who believe that words, and their apparent logical concatenation, are enough by themselves to cancel reality. And the beauty that, after all, on the two central facts we could all agree: vaccines are a tool still far from perfect, not guaranteeing immunity in a total way; ei green pass will not take a day longer than necessary, because it is true, the shadow of control weighs on all societies and certainly not something to be taken lightly. But precisely in the face of these elementary findings that the distinction between human beings is no longer intelligence, but empathy.

Let’s take the most basic and understandable sentiment: fear of the vaccine. Who among us hasn’t tried it? Well the false intelligence, left alone, capable of building around the pure and simple fact of fear, which is difficult to accept and admit as such, a whole network of motivations that have the appearance of a consequent reasoning and supported by facts. so that we are condemned to live in what a great American Catholic writer, Flannery O’Connor, called a world that God never created. Empathy, quite the contrary, is a more prudent counselor and at the same time more open to the infinite possibilities of life. It does not require you to overcome the fear of the vaccine, it does not silence your possible philosophical concerns about the opportunity of the green pass. It just suggests you to connect your single existence to what is human in you as in others. And to adopt imperfect tools because others, for now, there are none. So that many doctors can go back to dealing with all the other necessarily neglected pathologies, for example. So that the possibility of visiting the sick in the places of care is guaranteed, to say another, that an indispensable part of the healing process. So, you try, together with millions of people like you: even if you know that vaccines and green passes have their limits, they are imperfect tools, you do it because the terrible alternative, because he who lives subjected to his own individual psyche, even before being harmful to others, like one condemned in life to the pains of Hell.

As far as I’m concerned, I would have vaccinated myself and would use the green pass even if I believed some of the deniers’ fancy tricks. Because existential risk, or the loss of empathic connection with the human, it would weigh on the scales much more than a supposed side effect or a momentary loss of freedom. I think I have described a feeling so common that it runs the risk of being banal; much less banal, and worthy of the attention of a great novelist, a social scenario in which the lack of empathy, compassion, respect for authentic knowledge infiltrates homes, in the circle of affections, even in love relationships. Because, net of the pandemic tragedy, this is the psychological drama that we are forced to live through, and every day more evident. It will be a minority of crazy people, but too many a minority: we all know people who have not been vaccinated, or who think that showing the green pass by train is an attack on the Constitution.

We are linked to them by long affections and habits, or we are close relatives, we have respect for them, we admire them for their work. We can’t use fire hydrants to disperse them, we can’t change the channel if we hear them say idiocy, and every day that passes we drop our arms at the very idea of ​​arguing with them. Because now, it is useless for us to deny it, the weapons of persuasion have totally gone. I am surprised that someone of good will invokes them again, when it is clear that whoever had to be persuaded is already persuaded and is waiting for the third dose. These people I speak of, these friends and relatives of ours, aeven if an angel came into their living room to plead with them to give up selfishness and the narcissism that possess them, they would not even listen. I am not even no vax, if we mean by this formula a kind of activism. On the contrary, they do not like to talk about it at all, even because of an elementary feeling of shame, and they always hope that the speech does not fall on the subject. On their Instagram profile you will not find images of Dragons with Hitler’s mustaches, but covers of beautiful books, puppies, sunsets. They are able to go to someone’s dinner and turn that house into a hotbed, but they are distressed by the fate of women in Afghanistan and by global warming. They hope that the buriana will pass without forcing them to get involved, they even hope to take Covid in a mild form, as a private reserve of antibodies. They will never be able to confess it, but we see it well: to support them there the shameful, unacknowledged feeling that others thought about getting vaccinated. But experience teaches us this: we do not take away the affection of those who stain equally uncivilized behavior, if possible: when have we ever broken up with someone because they drive imprudently, and maybe they drink a couple of glasses over it? When have we ever given up on dating someone who doesn’t do separate collection, or gets the black pay for a chore? To put it in the Bible, we are not the guardians of our brothers, and even if it was Cain who said it, in this case he was right. It is only the laws, and the institutions responsible for enforcing them, that can save us. The rule is impersonal, and does not distinguish between those who consider it right and those who consider it an abuse. It relieves us from discussions, from conflicts, from pained silences that are completely useless and risk dragging along a kind of emotional Long Covid, in which we will continue to love people to whom we will not be able to forgive what they have not done, the feelings they haven’t tried. Among the many inevitable bad luck that the pandemic has brought with it, clear rules and the authority necessary to enforce them could at least lift the burden of embodying off our shoulders – all we needed was this! – an absurd sanitary respectability.