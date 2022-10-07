The friends of Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne were authorized to leave Argentina after paying a millionaire bail

This Thursday, the justice of the City of Buenos Aires decided to authorize the friends of the actress margot robbie and the model Cara Delevingne to leave the country. Cameraman Jac Rhys Hopkins and producer Josey McNamara, accused of brutally assaulting photojournalist last Sunday Peter Orquera in front of a restaurant in the neighborhood of La Boca, they will have to pay 2 million pesos each to enjoy the benefit of returning to the United Kingdom.

Those arrested for the case of the beaten photographer. Luciano Gonzalez – Grosby Group

According to the Council of the Judiciary of the City of Buenos Aires, “ after presenting new evidence and requesting the immediate cessation of the restrictive measures, The defense agreed with the Prosecutor’s Office to lift the prohibition to leave the country for both Hopkins and Mc Namara. The permit will be extended from the deposit of a security of 2 million pesos ”. However, the two defendants, who accompanied their famous friends when Orquera photographed them leaving the restaurant, must appear whenever justice requires it.

During the hearing to determine the responsibilities, Hopkins, 29, and Mc Namara, 45, acknowledged having been present at the place where the reporter was attacked, but denied having been the aggressors. Due to the blows received, Orquera suffered an exposed fracture in one of his elbows and a bleeding wound on the scalp.

Orquera, after being attacked by the friends of Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne GrosbyGroup

At the time the hearing was held, Orquera was undergoing surgery. In any case, the head of the Criminal, Misdemeanor and Misdemeanor Court No. 10, Pablo Casas, understood that the absence was corrected with the presence of the prosecutor Adriana Bellavigna and considered that a possible suspension of the meeting could affect due process.

Rhys Hopkins and McNamara arrived in Buenos Aires in the company of Robbie and Delevingne and the general public didn’t know much about them until the scandal broke. Although at first it was said that they were two bodyguards, with the passing of the hours it was learned that it was one of Robbie’s partners and one of the technicians who usually works for the production company of the protagonist of Birds of prey.

“I was doing a coverage and I found out that the women were here, so I went. After taking some photos I suffered the tremendous aggression”, Orquera told THE NATIONwhile assuring: “I suffered a terrible trap and then I had a chase, because They fired me. I went with the camera in my hand trying to protect her and the material. In a moment I felt someone kick me and push me. At full speed I went to the ground and luckily I fell with my arm and not with my head. The blood loss I had was tremendous, the bone was exposed, I broke my whole arm and the camera flew through the air.

Cameraman Jac Rhys Hopkins and producer Josey McNamara

According to Orquera’s version, it all started when the actress and model realized that they were being photographed and told their companions to stop it. For this reason, Matías Morla, the reporter’s lawyer, asked the court that they testify as “defendants” and not as witnesses, since he considers that what happened is partly their responsibility. .

One of the photographs of discord photo: Pedro Orquera

The incident occurred on Sunday at dawn, and after spending two nights in detention at Community Police Station 4, they were taken to the Prosecutor’s Office to testify, charged with the crime of serious injuries. In the first moment, The freedom of both was ordered with a restrictive measure prohibiting them from leaving the country without judicial authorization. while the process lasts and their passport was withheld. In addition, a real bond was issued for the sum of 200 thousand pesos each.

Although on Argentine soil they were otherwise elusive with the press, the four involved soon sent their version of events to the British and American media. According to The Sun newspaper, the two detainees declared at the police station that the photographer was “responsible for his own injuries”, since the stars had not given their consent to take the photos.

The model, the actress and their male companions leaving the restaurant photo: Pedro Orquera

Meanwhile, the US site TMZ slipped that it was Orquera who harassed Robbie and Delevingne, putting their safety at risk. Always according to the media story, the friends tried to help them after the photographer invaded the space of the actresses -who were on the street- while trying to take a taxi, which got scared and started while the stars tried to get on. This caused the Australian to jump out of the moving vehicle to avoid getting hurt.

The Just Jared site version matches this information. As published, Robbie and Delevingne found themselves in a dangerous situation when they left the restaurant. “An Uber was waiting for them to pick them up, but the situation became terrifying,” he published. Apparently, Margot had to jump out of the vehicle to avoid injury and she was left on the ground, where the photographer continued to take photos of her. A couple of friends were nearby and jumped in to help.”

The photographer after receiving medical attention File, Archive

The idea of ​​the two friends and their male companions was to spend a few days in Buenos Aires and then leave for Patagonia. It is speculated that the trip was scheduled by Robbie to cheer up his fellow cast member in suicide Squad, amid rumors that he would be going through a severe crisis.

Those rumors began when an image of Delevingne, dirty, lost and unbalanced, reached the networks and caused panic among his followers. She was seen there waiting for a flight in Los Angeles after attending the Burning Man festival in the California desert; She was wearing a scruffy casual outfit with a T-shirt from Britney Spears, joggers black with stripes in the colors of the Rastafarian movement and without shoes. She was disheveled, with bruises on her body, aggravated signs of psoriasis and marked dark circles under her eyes.

Concerns mental health and behavior of Cara Delevingne

It was reported that he had arrived two hours late for the flight and due to his erratic condition he was not allowed to fly. Attendees unloaded their luggage from Jay-Z’s private jet and he later left the airport in a black van. Previously, Cara drew attention to her medical and mental condition when she appeared on the TV show Jimmy Fallon trembling and when she was seen stammering incomprehensible words on the program Live With Kelly and Ryan.

