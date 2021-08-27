The friends of the holidays, the review

Holiday Friends: Meredith Hagner, Yvonne Orji in one scene

In theory it should be a bit strange to find the movie subject of this holiday friends review directly on Disney + (Hulu in the United States), in the Star section which contains titles intended for a more mature audience, and not in theaters, due to the logo that appears at the opening: 20th Century Studios, the new incarnation of that 20th Century Fox that has recently two years is an integral part of the Disney properties. It should be strange because, on paper, the Fox (and Searchlight) titles are contractually scheduled for release to the cinema, without the possibility of going directly to streaming because these rights, until 2022, belong to HBO (therefore HBO Max, the Warner platform), unless the single title is sold to third parties (see The woman at the window, purchased from Netflix). Or rather, the theatrical clause applies to all films that were already actively in production before the acquisition was completed, in March 2019 (which is why, last summer, The New Mutants was quietly left to its fate. in the few cinemas available to program it).

A clause that in the case of The Friends of the Holidays becomes a little more complicated: the project was actually in the works since 2014, with Fox already involved, and at the time the main roles were planned for Chris Pratt and his then wife. Anna Faris (he was replaced by Ice Cube a year later, before the film temporarily went to the freezer). After a few years of standby, the actual production started at the end of 2019, with the distribution agreement between 20th Century Studios and Hulu (and therefore Disney + outside the United States), and a creative path not without obstacles since filming, which took place in Atlanta, began in March 2020, just before the global lockdown, and resumed last fall, eleven months before the streaming debut. And on balance, having seen the film, this venue is perfect: in a market where even the top titles – see Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga and Black Widow – are at the mercy of changing circumstances from one week to the next. ‘other (the first was released in China, the second not yet), a more modest product in terms of size and ambition, moreover belonging to a genre that no longer has the commercial strength of the past, would disappear without a trace after a few days of programming in the hall.

From friends look at me God …

The protagonists of this story are Marcus (LilRel Howery) and Emily (Yvonne Orji), who went on vacation to an exotic location so that he can ask her to become his wife, despite the disapproval of their future father-in-law. This does not go exactly as expected, due to the presence on the island of another couple, consisting of Ron (John Cena) and Kyla (Meredith Hagner), whose attitude is very free and full of risk (for example , they put cocaine in their cocktails instead of salt). Yet, an unlikely friendship arises between the four, even if for Marcus and Emily it is clear that the relationship will not last beyond the chronological boundaries of the vacation itself. Only then, once back in Atlanta, the two have to deal with Ron and Kyla when they invite themselves to the wedding, announcing new potential incidents that could compromise everything Marcus has worked for, professionally and privately.

Schematic fun

The film is the feature debut of director Clay Tarver, former Silicon Valley showrunner and regular collaborator of Mike Judge (the screenplay instead boasts, among its five signatures, the joint one of Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, already accustomed to comedies on the theme of vacation thanks to How do I ruin your holidays). In fact, there is a certain scholastic shyness behind the camera, as if there was the fear of going all the way with material that is very promising, especially if entrusted to the right actors. And it is there that we notice the greatest imbalance, in terms of casting: if the two main actresses are perfectly placed in their respective roles, the partial discomfort of Lil Rel Howery, usually cast as a comic shoulder, is instead evident (see Escape – Get Out) , which here must give life to the serious protagonist struggling with the chaos that surrounds him. A qualitative leap that the humorous rhythms of Howery do not always know how to manage, especially once the real holiday part is over.

On the other hand, John Cena is as reliable as ever, having found his favorite ground in which to move: the ex-wrestler is aware of his acting limitations, and has carved out a generally appreciable space in the comic world as a well-intentioned thug, not necessarily particularly awake, and predisposed to misunderstandings and accidents of various kinds (the apex remains the hilarious Hands off our daughters, released when the comedy forbidden to minors was still a guarantee of success at the American box office). With him, everything comes to life with panache, compensating for the weaknesses of directing, and fun is more or less guaranteed for those looking for elementary but all in all solid laughter within the Star catalog. In the hope of seeing Cena and Howery together again, this time in a project that knows how to enhance them both in the right way.