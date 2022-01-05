The Friends reunion arrives on TV: when and where to see it

After the special on Sky on May 27, the Friends reunion arrives on free-to-air TV.

F • R • I • E • N • D • S, so the real title of the TV series, comes back later 17 years from the last episode. The American sit-com created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman aired from 1994 to 2004. Ten seasons and 236 episodes starring six friends and their days. The unforgettable protagonists of the series, still appreciated and watched today, can be found on Netflix, they come back together in Friends: The Reunion to relive those moments and tell about oneself.

Reunion Friends: where to see it and when it airs

The special event on Friends will air on Wednesday January 5th starting at 9:30 pm on Tv8, first viewing free, the first time in the clear. Broadcast in absolute preview and simultaneously on Sky Atlantic and Sky Uno on May 27, 2021, it is still possible to see it on demand on Sky and Now.

Jennifer Aniston

Friends: The Reunion: curiosity

The special event, directed by Ben Winston, was presented by James Corden and produced by the show’s co-creators, Marta Kauffman, David Crane and Kevin S. Bright, as well as six lead-actors and director Ben Winston himself. It was filmed in April 2021 in Los Angeles, on Stage 24, “The Friends Stage”, at the Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank and suffered two delays. We will see Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler) and David Schwimmer (Ross) reading the scripts of their characters, visiting the places of the series, participating to interviews and quizzes. There will be unpublished and spicy news such as the crush on the set between Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer.

Here’s how he lived the experience Jennifer Aniston: “Traveling back in time is difficult. I think we were so naïve to go into it. […] And it took me by surprise because it was like, “Hi, past, do you remember me? Remember how it sucked? Did you think that everything was in front of you and that life would be simply wonderful and then you went through perhaps the most difficult moment of your life? ” It was all very jarring and of course you have cameras everywhere and I’m already a little emotionally accessible, I guess you can tell, so I had to leave at certain points. I don’t know how the others managed to avoid it ».

Reunion Friends: the guests

Famous guests of the special event on tv, great fans of the series, who we will see at the evening are: David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Kit Harington, Lady Gaga, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler (recently missing), Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

