“The Friends reunion opened old wounds”

A few months ago came the highly anticipated reunion of the cast of Friends, the most loved sitcom of the nineties, but if for the fans it was only joys, for a protagonist there was no lack of shadows. In the special episode, in addition to Jennifer Aniston all the historical faces of Friends like David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry, who all came together to relive the highlights of the series, including guest stars and party games. An atmosphere steeped in nostalgia, not easy to digest. If on the one hand there was the thrill of finding the affection of colleagues of a decade, on the other it was also emotionally heavy to face the awareness of the past and to go back with the memory to years that have been professionally exceptional, but also very painful on the personal front. Especially for Jennifer, who shared how she felt in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Our Rachel Green she explained that she was overwhelmed by emotions and that she had to stop shooting from time to time, walking away from the set. “It took me by surprise because it was like saying, ‘Hi, do you remember me? Remember how it sucked? You thought that everything was in front of you and that life was going to be just wonderful and then you went through maybe the moment harder of your life?’ It was so upsetting, then of course there were cameras everywhere and I’m already a little emotionally unstable. For this I had to walk away at some point. I have no idea how they then cut it ”.

The actress had already explained that the reunion of Friends she had been an emotional bombshell to the other cast members as well. Previously he had also told the experience on the podcast Literally! by Rob Lowe. “Going back there is nostalgic one way too melancholy, you know? Because everything has changed, we have taken different paths, some easier than others “. Jennifer Aniston’s last time on set, for the last season of Friends broadcast in 2004, coincides with the marriage crisis that led to the announcement of the divorce from Brad Pitt in 2005, less than a year after the show ended. It is inevitable to make a connection between the two experiences. The actress feels lucky in her career, but the most unexpected and painful changes have been in her private life.

Jennifer Aniston Friends: Traveling into the past is always dangerous

“Time travel is difficult. I think we’ve been a lot naive walking into it, thinking: ‘It will be fun! They are putting the sets back together, exactly as they were! ‘”, Said the 52-year-old. “Then you get there and you say, ‘I didn’t actually think about what was going on the last time I was here.'” Jennifer Aniston does not explicitly mention the pain of the divorce, but it is clear how the memory of those years has been recalled, making sure that the actress did not live the event serenely. “We all had an idea of ​​what the future would be like and we would focus on this or that. And then everything changed overnight, and that’s it ”.