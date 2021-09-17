The Friends reunion was also difficult and “brutal” for Jennifer Aniston

There reunion of Friends made for HBO Max last spring, now in the running for the 2021 Emmys for Best Variety Recorded, was a time of great joy but also of enormous emotional difficulty for its protagonists.

For the first time the reunion of Friends in the studios of Warner Bros Stage24 he put together, on the sets of the sit-com reconstructed for the occasion, the most iconic sextet of friends on TV: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer retraced anecdotes, curiosities, memories of a decade spent together every day, also finding other actors in the series who have had more or less significant roles over the ten seasons (here our review).

Jennifer Aniston said the reunion of Friends it put a strain on all of them. Guest of Literally! with Rob Lowe, the actress recalled how exciting it was, but also very difficult, to meet again after 16 years from the last time together on that set for the filming of Friends: The Reunion. Everyone, at a certain point, was moved to tears and could not hide the emotion because they were constantly filmed by the cameras: for this reason the actress defined “brutal“The reunion,

Going back there is something nostalgic in a way that is also a bit melancholy, you know, because a lot has changed and we have all taken different paths, some easy and some less easy for each of us … it was brutal, and besides you can’t hide . There are cameras everywhere and you can’t stop crying… There was a moment when we were all like in a puddle. Maybe David no, I don’t think David cried. But LeBlanc also broke down in tears at one point. You know, Mr. Tough Guy … He got a little touched too.

The reunion of Friends It was a blow to everyone: walking between Monica’s house and Joey and Chandler’s, sitting on the sofa at Central Perk and reciting the original scripts of the series, the actors could not help but give in to the emotionality and think about how their lives have changed all this time.

I think it really hit us all a lot harder than we expected. Because in your mind you think, ‘Oh, it’s going to be really fun time travel.’ Apparently, it’s also a bit difficult to time travel, too, because you’re going back and, mind you, when I say the set was put back together exactly as it was, I mean everything was exactly the same, with little charms on it. shelf and little things that had been stored all this time. Suddenly, here you are. And, you know, in 16 years, a lot has happened for each of us.

There reunion of Friends it was so moving for the cast also because, as Courteney Cox pointed out during the recording, it will remain unique, there will not be another similar event in the future as no one is planning to make a revival or a sequel and no other occasion – such as the arrival of the series on HBO Max last year – will justify another operation of the kind.