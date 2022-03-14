The friendship between Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock after recording “The Lost City” – Publimetro México

Stars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum are about to hit the screen with the premiere of “The Lost City,” a film that takes them deep into the jungle in search of an ancient treasure. And in addition to bringing us incredible trailers, it has left a spontaneous friendship between the protagonists.

In August 2020, Channing claimed that she is “incredible”, along with a stunning photo of one of the scenes in the film. “They literally have the same sense of humor and work ethic that Channing would jump at the opportunity to work with. [Sandra] again,” a source told the Hollywood Reporter at the time.

In the caption that accompanies the video below, Channing referred to Sandra as “specific” and told her that he loves her, confirming that their friendship is stronger than ever. In the film, Bullock plays a romantic adventure novelist, Loretta Sage, while Tatum plays Alan, her Fabio-esque cover model who wishes he was a little more like Loretta’s lead hero, “Dash.”

“The Lost City” premieres on March 24

While promoting her recent book, Loretta is kidnapped by a menacing billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe), who believes her expertise will help him find the ancient royal treasure. Determined to help Loretta and prove that he’s not just a cover model, Alan joins her in the desert, where the pair have to overcome the comically harsh realities of the jungle.

Then there’s the biggest threat to Alan’s hero’s journey, a cameo from Brad Pitt. “The Lost City” will also feature performances by Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Patti Harrison and Oscar Nunez. The film was directed by Aaron and Adam Nee.