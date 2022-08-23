Entertainment

The friendship that was born on the set and that unites Ashley Tisdale and Austin Butler

One of the first roles austin butler was Peyton Leverett’s in “Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure”a film that followed the character of “High School Music” during his adventure through New York to try his luck on Broadway. Although this film was a direct path to fame for the young actor, the truth is that both Ashley Tisdale and he already knew each other and had just starred “Aliens In The Attic”a small-time movie they starred in 2009.

In 2009 they shot “Aliens In The Attic” and in 2011 “Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure”, a film that strengthened their friendship

The friendship between the two was born instantly, due to the chemistry that reigned on the set and that accompanied the process of acting and personal growth of each one.

