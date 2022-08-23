The friendship that was born on the set and that unites Ashley Tisdale and Austin Butler

One of the first roles austin butler was Peyton Leverett’s in “Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure”a film that followed the character of “High School Music” during his adventure through New York to try his luck on Broadway. Although this film was a direct path to fame for the young actor, the truth is that both Ashley Tisdale and he already knew each other and had just starred “Aliens In The Attic”a small-time movie they starred in 2009.

The friendship between the two was born instantly, due to the chemistry that reigned on the set and that accompanied the process of acting and personal growth of each one.

Such was the level of closeness between Tisdale and Butler, that it was she who introduced him to who would be his first couple would be, Vanessa Hudgenswith whom Ashley had just starred in “High School Musical”.

“You have been my best friend since you were 15 years old. I am more than proud of you and everything you are achieving, but the most important thing is that I’m proud of the person you are. You have been my closest friend throughout these years. Not only have you lifted me off the ground after a horrible breakup, but you have brought me my favorite candy. I don’t think anyone can understand me like you. When my husband arrived, you hugged him like a brother,” the actress wrote on social media.

Away from the industry and focused on motherhood, mental health and wellness, the actress closely follows the career of her great friend who became her biggest fan.

“There’s no one like you Austin. You are my twin brother born seven years later. I can imagine that your mom is beaming with joy seeing everything you do and is with you every step of the way. I hope you know how loved you are!” she added.

