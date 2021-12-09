The front against the Beijing Olympics is growing: here are the countries that have announced a diplomatic boycott

After the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom, Canada also joins the list of countries that will implement the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Today, 8 December, the announcement of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived. “We will not send any diplomatic representation to the Beijing Games this winter,” the premier said. “In recent years we have been very clear about our concerns regarding human rights violations in the country. This choice is made in this direction ». In the early afternoon, Boris Johnson had also spoken in London: during the question time in the House of Commons, the British Prime Minister confirmed that his ministers and officials will not attend the sporting event due to human rights violations in China. Already last November 25, the United Kingdom announced the possibility of a boycott. In parallel, New Zealand confirmed that it will not send officials to Beijing due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but also expressed concern over human rights issues. Athletes from all countries, however, will be able to compete.

In recent years, tensions between China and several Western countries have increased, also following a series of diplomatic issues. The United States, during the presidency of Donald Trump, had accused China of genocide for the repression against the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang. Also in Canada this year a motion was approved in the House of Commons that defines violence against religious minorities in the Chinese province as genocide. The charge was repeatedly denied by Beijing. Relations have also stiffened due to the situation in Hong Kong and the doubts that remain about the conditions of the Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, who has been missing from public life for weeks. Peng Shuai accused a senior government official of Xi Jinping of sexual assault.

Cover image: EPA / ROMAN PILIPEY

