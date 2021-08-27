The Front Runner, all about the film with Hugh Jackman

The Front Runner-The Vice of Power and the true story of the politic Gary Hart, considered the favorite among the Democrats at elections presidential elections in the late 1980s. The movie it’s a adaptation cinematographic of the novel of 2014 All the Truth Is Out: The Week Politics Went Tabloid of the Journalist and American screenwriter Matt Bai. The feature film will be broadcast in the first tv on RaiTre, on August 28, 2021 at 9:20 pm.

The plot follows the events of the senator of the Colorado, presidential candidate in United States of America of 1988 for Democratic party. He saw his nomination run fade due to one scandal tied to a relationship extramarital with the model D.onna Rice Hughes. Hart was among the most prominent senators in the period from 1975 to 1987.

In 1984 he was among the candidates for the presidency but did not get the position. He tries again in 1988, resulting among the probable winners thanks to an effective election campaign. The three weeks prior to achieving his dream changes everything. The politician gets involved in one sex scandal that will question everything it wants to represent.

Shooting for the film began on September 18, 2017 and took place between Atlanta And Savannah it is the first trailer of the film is released on 30 August 2018. A direct the film is the hand of the screenwriter and manufacturer Canadian Jason Reitman. Protagonist of the biopic the candidate forOscar Hugh Jackman, flanked by other talented actors such as Vera Farmiga, JK Simmons And Alfred Molina.

The film had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival on 31 August 2018 and on 7 September following the Toronto International Film Festival. It was released in US theaters starting November 7, 2018. In Italy debuted at cinema on February 21, 2019.