The Front Runner on Rai 3, curiosity, Hugh jackman

Cast and characters
Hugh Jackman: Gary Hart
Vera Farmiga: Lee Hart
JK Simmons: Bill Dixon
Alfred Molina: Ben Bradlee
Mark O’Brien: Billy Shore
Molly Ephraim: Irene Kelly
Chris Coy: Kevin Sweeney
Sara Paxton: Donna Rice
Kaitlyn Dever: Andrea Hart
Courtney Ford: Lynn Armandt
Ari Graynor: Ann Devroy
Kevin Pollak: Bob Martindale
Bill Burr: George McGovern
Mike Judge: Jim Savage
Josh Brener: Doug Wilson
Tommy Dewey: John Emerson
Toby Huss: Billy Broadhurst
Jonny Pasvolsky: Steve Dunleavy
Spencer Garrett: Bob Woodward
Alex Karpovsky: Mike Stratton
Steve Zissis: Tom Fiedler
Oliver Cooper: Joe Trippi
Mamoudou Athie: AJ Parker
Italian voice actors
Fabrizio Pucci: Gary Hart
Sabrina Duranti: Lee Hart
Paolo Buglioni: Bill Dixon
Ennio Coltorti: Ben Bradlee
Luca Mannocci: Billy Shore
Veronica Puccio: Irene Kelly
Edoardo Stoppacciaro: Kevin Sweeney
Gabriele Patriarca: Joe Trippi
Manuel Meli: AJ Parker
The plot
The film, directed by Oscar-nominated director Jason Reitman, follows the rise and fall of Senator Hart, capable of capturing the imagination of young voters and considered the favorite among Democrats in the 1988 election. second floor due to the extramarital affair he has with Donna Rice. When private life mixes with politics, Senator Hart is forced to renounce his candidacy, an event that has a lasting and profound impact on American politics as well as on world politics.
Curiosity
- The film was made with the only technology available in the 1980s.
- Hugh Jackman was invited by the real Gary Hart to stay at his home while the two got to know each other. Since Hart’s wife was recovering from hip surgery and the two of them were sleeping downstairs, Jackman was actually allowed to stay in the master bedroom and sleep in Hart’s bed.
- Oddly, the film never mentions, displays, or recreates the famous incriminating pier photo of Donna Rice in a miniskirt and sitting on Senator Hart’s lap. Published by the National Enquirer, the photo was a big nail on Hart’s political coffin.
- Bill Burr noted in an interview how convinced Hugh Jackman was in a particular scene, so much so that he immediately thought he was facing Wolverine and initially felt real fear. Murphy can be seen dropping his notebook to the ground as a reaction, which was not intended in the original script. This candid reaction was left in the final montage.
- The real Donna Rice (who now uses Donna Rice Hughes as a married name), the woman Gary Hart was allegedly having an affair with, had a private screening of the film a few months before its release. (To this day, Hart and Rice Hughes deny they were in a relationship) In interviews about the film, Rice Hughes credited Sara Paxton with an authentic portrait of herself at 29, she said she appreciated the way the film’s director and co-writer, Jason Reitman, treated her character with compassion and dignity, and noted that as a 60-year-old grandmother, watching the film pushed her to “great compassion” for the 29-year-old person she was.
- For the ax throwing scene, the crew created a betting pool for how many shots it would take for Hugh Jackman to hit the target. Jackman ended up hitting the target on the first try, which is the shot that appears in the film.
- Ben Bradlee, played in this film by Alfred Molina, was also played by Tom Hanks in The Post and by Jason Robards in All the president’s men. His son Ben Bradlee Jr. was also played by John Slattery in the film Spotlight.
- One of the reporters mentions a time when Lyndon B. Johnson told the press that they would see many women walking in and out of his hotel room, and urged them not to write about it (which they didn’t). For a long time, in fact, the extramarital affairs of politicians were considered gossip by professional journalists; Although the adventures of Johnson and especially John F. Kennedy were well known in the press (with Johnson often boasting that he could even put JFK numbers to shame), they never wrote about these things, as the personal lives of politicians were not considered noteworthy. Gary Hart was one of the first politicians whose alleged private indiscretions were used as an argument against his suitability as a leader.
- Joe Trippi, a relatively minor character in this film, was later the campaign manager for another nomination of sudden rise and fall, that of Howard Dean in 2004.
- Molly Ephraim and Kaitlyn Dever previously appeared as sisters on ABC’s “Last Man Standing.”
- Sarah Paxton, who plays Donna Rice, was born in 1988, the year the described events occurred.
- “The Front Runner” brings together JK Simmons and Alfred Molina who worked together on Spider-Man 2.
- “The Front Runner” chronicles how Gary Hart went from a Democratic “front runner” to abandoning the 1988 presidential race due to allegations of marital infidelity with Donna Rice – which both continue to deny.
- Hugh Jackman, JK Simmons and Alfred Molina have starred in films based on the Marvel comics. Jackman as Wolverine (X-Men), Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson (Spider-Man), Molina as Dr Octavius (Spider-Man 2).
The soundtrack
- The original music of “The Front Runner” is by Rob Simonsen (Stonewall, Foxcatcher: An American Story, Sudden Family – Instructions Not Included).
TRACK LISTINGS:
1. Was Everest Not Available? 1:38
2. Can’t Make Kentucky 2:08
3. Is There a Reason You Brought the Camera? 1:23
4. Axes 1:21
5. Stakeout 2:19
6. Overnight 6:45 am
7. There’s Going to Be a Story 2:48
8. Turning 1:03
9. Woman 1:27
10. I’m an Idealist 3:21
11. Improv for Gary Hart (feat. Lloyd Miller) 3:42
12. Infidelity 3:43