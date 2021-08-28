The Front Runner – The Vice of Power: plot, cast and curiosities about the film







Cinema has always been linked, more or less closely, to the political narrative as a tool for deepening important social and historical changes. In recent years, the masterpieces of the seventies have led to titles such as The man of the year And The Ides of March, who have dealt with US politics from different points of view, treating it as much in its most valuable points as in its darkest ones. Another brilliant film in this vein is The Front Runner – The Vice of Power (review here), directed in 2018 by Jason Reitman (also director of Juno And Between the clouds), which focuses on recounting an eighties scandal that shocked the world of politics.

The screenplay, co-written by Reitman with Matt Bai And Jay Carson, is the adaptation of the novel All the Truth is Out, written by Bai himself in 2014. Within this, the story of the senator is retraced Gary Hart, its rise and fall. The story thus focuses on the abuse of power, both to get what you want and to hide what you don’t want to become public knowledge. Played by a cast of celebrated Hollywood actors, The Front Runner it was then presented at the Telluride Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival, obtaining good reviews from critics and audiences.

Indicated as one of the most interesting titles of his year, in particular for the themes and reflections that the film lets emerge, The Front Runner has shown once more how cinema and politics can be a particularly winning combination. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities related to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot, to the cast of actors and to true story behind the film. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

The Front Runner – The Vice of Power: the plot of the film

The story of the film follows the rise and fall of the senator Gary Hart, capable of capturing the imagination of young voters and considered the favorite among the Democrats in the 1988 elections. Rice woman, a young and attractive model. When private life mixes with politics, Senator Hart is forced to face a scandal just three weeks before the election. Torn between the invasive media and the pain of the wife Lee, Hart will have to make particularly difficult decisions, which will have a lasting and profound impact on American politics as well as on world politics.

The Front Runner – The Vice of Power: the cast of the film

The protagonist of the film, with the role of Senator Gary Hart, is the actor Hugh Jackman, here grappling with an intense new interpretation that has earned him numerous praises. To prepare for the role, he had the opportunity to meet the real Hart, who even invited him to spend a few days at his house. Jackman was thus able to deal closely with the politician, studying him in the ways of doing and learning from him many background. The actor also had the opportunity to sleep in Hart’s bed while he was in another room. In the role of Lee Hart, the senator’s wife, we find the actress Vera Farmiga, now famous for the trilogy of The Conjuring. Kaitlyn Dever instead it is Andrea Hart, the daughter of the two.

The Oscar winner JK Simmons instead he plays Bill Dixon, Hart’s longtime friend and his campaign manager. The actress Sara Paxton, known for movies Sleepover And Return to Halloweentown, plays Donna Rice, the model Hart got in trouble for. The real Donna Rice then publicly praised the actress’s performance, calling it sincere and without judgment. Alfred Molina instead plays journalist Ben Bradlee, of Washington Post. Bradlee then starred in the film at the same time The Post, where it is interpreted by Tom Hanks. Mamoudou Athie, on the other hand, is AJ Parker, a reporter from the Washington Post, but it is a fictional character for the film and not really existed.

The Front Runner – The Vice of Power: The True Story Behind the Film and the Book

The one told in The Front Runner is a story that took place between 1987 and 1988. In that year Gary Hart, a Democratic Party exponent and Colorado senator from 1975 to 1987, ran for his party’s primary in order to participate in the 1988 presidential elections. However, a scandal emerges that leads him to withdraw from the electoral campaign. In the weeks preceding the vote for the primary, anonymous sources informed the newspaper Miami Herald that Hart was in an extramarital affair with a woman named Donna Rice. The newspaper then had the two followed by private investigators, resulting in a series of photos that seemed to incriminate the couple.

Both Hart and Rice have repeatedly denied their alleged sexual relationship, but the invasiveness of the media and the many articles written by numerous newspapers, such as the Washington Post, definitively ruined his reputation and his electoral campaign. For the United States it was one of the first times that the private life of a political candidate was investigated and disclosed in that way, a practice that has since become quite common. Journalist and writer Matt Bai in 2003 took care of writing a short historical profile of Hart for the The New York Times. He took great interest in the story, then recounting it in great detail in All the Truth is Out, book from which Reitman’s film was based.

The Front Runner – The Vice of Power: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

